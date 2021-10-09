Nissan to increase Kicks production with second round in Resende

In order to meet the demand for Kicks, Nissan decided to expand production in Resende, in the interior of Rio de Janeiro, with the addition of a second shift in the industrial complex in Rio de Janeiro, thus admitting 578 new employees.

Guy Rodríguez, President and CEO of Nissan South America, says: “The Resende Industrial Complex is strategic for Nissan’s evolution in Brazil and throughout South America. our long-term commitment to Brazilians, we will have more volume to meet the strong demand that Novo Kicks has had since its arrival on the market”.

After ending production of the March and V-Drive models, formerly Versa, Nissan now produces only Kicks at the huge plant in Vale do Paraíba. Seeing greater demand for its compact crossover, the Japanese brand takes advantage of the availability of parts and components to meet the market.

Recently updated, the Nissan Kicks was the 15th best-selling car in September, with 2,903 units. In the accumulated of the year, it is the 16th with 28,055 copies registered. In the segment in which it operates, the sport utility vehicle is the eighth best seller in 2021.

Equipped with a 1.6 HR16DE engine of 114 horsepower and 15.5 kgfm, both with gasoline and ethanol, the Kicks has manual transmission or CVT X-Tronic, which allows it to have an acceptable performance and economy.

With a fresh look, it features full LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, Bose 360-degree sound system, UltraNearfield speaker in the driver’s headrest, analogue-digital cluster, multimedia with Android Auto and CarPlay, monitoring 360 degrees, dynamic chassis control, automatic emergency braking and lane warning.

It also comes with adaptive headlights, interior object detector, rear traffic alert, LED flashlights, blind spot alert, Zero Gravity front seats and automatic air conditioning, among others.