no bet wins and prize accumulates at BRL 3.6 million

The draw for the result of Quina Contest 5678 was held this Friday, October 8, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. Check the numbers: 09-25-40-52-68.

Winners of Quina contest 5678

There was no corrector for the result of Quina Contest 5678 and the prize totaled R$3.6 million. Another 82 bets marked four numbers and will receive R$ 6,500.

The third track, with three hits, had 5 thousand winners and each one won R$159. In the last track, with two hits, 123.2 thousand tickets got R$3.59.

How to receive Quina’s award today?

All prizes from today’s Quina 5678 results can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. However, if it is less than R$1,903.98, another option is to withdraw from the lottery stores. Online players can request transfer of the prize to a Mercado Pago account.

The deadline to redeem is up to 90 calendar days from the drawing of Quina Contest 5678.

next draw

This Saturday, October 9th, the drawing for Quina contest 5679 will be held from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time). Bets can be placed up to one hour before the draw, at 7 pm, at lotteries or electronic channels: Loterias Caixa application or website.

See also how to increase your chances of winning at Quina.