Nobel Peace Prize Draws Attention to Violations of Press Freedom in Russia and the Philippines

The awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitri Muratov of Russia is a nod to the importance of press freedom in both countries and around the world. Under the command of Rodrigo Duterte and Vladimir Putin, respectively, the situation is gradually deteriorating in both nations, putting journalistic work in check, according to the annual analysis by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

If Ressa and Muratov were not on the favorites lists for the awards, it was already anticipated that the trophy could honor defenders of freedom of expression and the fight against false information – the RSF, for example, appeared as one of the most highly rated. That’s because the risks are global: in 2020, for example, 73% of the nations blocked totally or partially free journalistic work, a statistic that worsened amidst the pandemic.

According to the RSF’s annual report, press freedom is totally non-existent or severely blocked in 73 of the 180 countries evaluated. In another 59, the right is limited to different levels. Both Russia and the Philippines, however, have particularly critical scenarios, occupying the 150thThe and the 138The global ranking positions. Brazil, where according to RSF the situation worsened under Jair Bolsonaro’s government, is the 111thO.

Understand the situation of the press in both countries:

Russia

According to the organization, draconian laws, internet blocking and the persecution of independent vehicles make the scenario critical in Vladimir Putin’s Russia. There is a gradual worsening since the big anti-government protests of 2011 and 2012, the biggest since the Soviet collapse, motivated by questions about the fairness of the electoral system.

Journalists have been characterized as “foreign agents”, labels also applied to organizations that defend human rights and vehicles critical of the government. Reporters and bloggers are jailed over vague new laws, while the government fines social media for taking down critical posts.

There were no reports of journalist murders in 2021, according to the RSF, but perpetrators of past crimes and other attacks remain largely unpunished. In parallel, there is almost no free access to information in regions with separatist movements, such as Chechnya, Dagestan and the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014 amid conflict between Kiev forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta newspaper, talks to journalists in Moscow after Nobel announcement Photo: MAXIM SHEMETOV / REUTERS

The last year has seen degradation after the arrest of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Poisoned last year — Western countries point to the Kremlin, which denies any involvement — Putin’s critic was arrested immediately after returning to Russia in February. The arrest sparked protests, in which the work of the press was also obstructed.

Navalny’s name was widely regarded as one of the favorites to receive the Nobel this year, and Muratov’s victory sparked criticism from some of the opponent’s supporters. Its Novaya Gazeta, however, has been one of the country’s main independent vehicles since 1993, publishing articles on corruption, extrajudicial executions and prosecutions against LGBTQIAP+ in Chechnya, for example.

The price they paid, however, was also high: since 2001, six journalists from the publication have been murdered, three of them in 2009 alone. The most notorious case is that of Anna Politkovskaya, known for her criticism of the Kremlin’s policies in Chechnya, executed in 2006 in a crime that remains to be clarified.

Philippines

According to the RSF, four journalists were killed in 2020, likely by criminals working for local politicians seeking to silence reporters, often with impunity. The government, in turn, applies various tactics to pressure journalists and vehicles critical of Duterte and, especially, of his “war on drugs”, under investigation by the International Criminal Court.

Human rights groups accuse the Filipino leader of inciting violence and say his police have murdered unarmed suspects on a large scale as part of the anti-drug campaign, while the government says its agents only shoot in self-defense. According to a UN 2020 report, at least 8,600 people have been killed and thousands more have lost their lives in unclear circumstances.

“Just because you’re a journalist, you won’t be exempt from being murdered if you’re a son of a bitch,” Duterte said in 2016, just before taking office. “Free speech can’t help you if you’ve done something wrong.

Maria Ressa and her website, Rappler, which since 2012 has published investigative and critical articles on the government, are some of the main targets of the Philippine government. Both face multiple prosecutions and investigations, and more than 10 arrest warrants have been issued against the journalist, a former CNN correspondent in Southeast Asia.

Maria Ressa, Filipino journalist, after receiving news that she had won the Nobel Peace Prize Photo: HANDOUT / AFP

She has been arrested twice, the first in 2019, and is the target of an intense virtual smear campaign that began shortly after Duterte’s inauguration. Rappler, in turn, is accused by the government of tax evasion and illegal financing through foreign funds. Still, still active.

Virtual harassment of the press, orchestrated by pro-government bots and virtual armies, are not isolated phenomena. In the country there is a practice known as red tagging, in which individuals and organizations critical of the government are labeled as communists or terrorists and therefore legitimate targets of police and paramilitary groups.

The practice is a legacy of the Cold War. Its political use, have warned organizations such as the United Nations, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International for years, undermines democracy, public debate and encourages arbitrary arrests, killings and retaliation.

Cyberattacks against independent websites and the União Nacional de Jornalistas (National Journalists Union) have already been reported. Last year, Congress, under the control of government allies, refused to renew the license of the country’s biggest broadcaster, ABS-CBN, depriving audiences of essential information in the midst of the pandemic.