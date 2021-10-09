OECD Announces Global Tax Agreement for 136 Countries for Multinationals | Economy

A total of 136 countries agreed this Friday (8) a 15% corporate tax worldwide from 2023, a milestone that aims to limit the tax optimization of large multinationals and the rivalry of countries for their taxes.

“The historic agreement (…) will redistribute among countries around the world more than $125 billion in profits from around 100 of the world’s largest and most profitable multinationals, who will pay their fair share of taxes,” announced the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), in a statement.

This measure, promoted by the Paris-based organization, received a decisive boost with the arrival in January of Joe Biden at the White House, which materialized in a first agreement in mid-year that was just drafted this Friday (8) .

“Today’s agreement represents a once-in-a-generation achievement for economic diplomacy. We’ve turned relentless negotiations into decades of greater prosperity,” praised US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Only four of the 140 jurisdictions involved in the negotiations ended up not being included in the initiative — Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan and Sri Lanka —, although support was achieved in the final stretch of Ireland, Estonia and Hungary.

Ireland’s green light is not insignificant. Dublin is home to the European headquarters of American internet giants like Facebook, Google and Apple, as it has one of the lowest corporate taxes in the world at 12.5%.

“All the G20 countries, all the European Union and all the OECD countries” approved the proposal, which will be presented at the end of the month to the G20 presidents in Rome, celebrated the secretary general of the OECD, Mathias Cormann.

The measure is structured around two pillars: a minimum corporate tax of 15% for companies that earn more than 750 million euros a year. To gain Irish support, the reference to “at least” 15% of the initial proposal was removed.

The other pillar seeks to ensure that the income paid by large companies reach the countries where they make their profits, and not where they have their head office, limiting controversial tax optimization practices.

This last measure will be applied to multinationals with global sales exceeding 20 billion euros (about 23 billion dollars) and profitability above 10%, according to the statement. Therefore, 25% of the profits in this section will be taxed.

“Asking big business to pay the right amount of taxes is not just a matter of public finances. It’s mainly a matter of basic equality,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who called for the pact to be implemented.

US President Joe Biden said in a statement that “a strong global minimum tax will ultimately allow for a level playing field for workers and taxpayers.”

The agreement was applauded by the CCIA, the pressure group that brings together the technology giants of the United States, which declared itself satisfied with the “clear obligation to withdraw all tax measures on digital services” and the “commitment not to introduce these measures in the future”.

Facebook vice president Nick Clegg also said the social network was “happy to see a consensus emerging”, although this “could mean paying more taxes in different places”.

However, not everyone welcomed the news of the agreement. For NGOs and economists, this pact, supported by economies that represent more than 90% of the world’s GDP, has no ambition to really end inequality.

According to Oxfam, with a 15% tax, the two-thirds of the additional tax revenue will mainly benefit the rich countries of the G7 and the EU. The poorest nations would recover less than 3%.

Furthermore, “at the last minute a whopping 10-year grace period has been added to the global corporate tax of 15%,” lamented Susana Ruiz, the organization’s head of tax policy.