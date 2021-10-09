OLED switch arrives with improved Joy-cons against drift • Eurogamer.pt

Ko Shiota and Toru Yamashita of Nintendo’s Technology Development Division have confirmed that the latest Nintendo Switch units are accompanied by improved Joy-Cons, including the OLED.

“The Joy-Con controls have a lot of different features, so we continue to make improvements that aren’t always visible,” said Yamashita, thanks to the VGC.

“Amongst others, the analog parts have been continually improved since launch and we’ve continued to work on improvements,” says Yamashita who adds that Nintendo has expanded the quality control process by testing controllers used by gamers and not just before placing them. on the packaging.

Since parts or analogues cannot be bought in stores and were subject to major problems, Nintendo continued to run more and more tests and improve quality.

As soon as they managed to achieve significant improvements, they were immediately implemented in the commands that come with the Switch matrix, in Lite and now in OLED, which arrived in stores today.

However, it was not specified when the enhanced analogs began to be implemented in the Joy-Cons that come with all Switch models.