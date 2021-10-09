On hand, Jobson celebrates a reunion with Santos fans: “Joy to see people getting vaccinated and coming back”

Jobson was listed for the first time since the cruciate ligament injury in his right knee in January. He did not leave the bench against São Paulo, at Morumbi, but still celebrates his return to Santos.

“It’s a great joy to come back after spending so much time following our teammates from afar, wanting to help and not being able to. And now being able to return, being able to feel again our fans here at the gate of CT supporting, even the opposing fans yesterday too, all this brings immense joy. I can’t wait to step into the field now to help. And the happiest thing will be to see Santos get out of this situation, which is what we all want and are looking for,” said the number 8.

“In a video I posted on social media I said that in January it was a training session that I didn’t need to go into, but I wanted to train to be in better shape and, unfortunately, the injury ended up happening. I tried to cling to my children, my family and all the people who love me, because it’s the only way we can get back on track. I just have to thank all the members of the medical department at Santos, all the employees too, who have always been on my side. I hope to be able to play again and well, as I know it will be a gift for all of them and not just for me. Professor Carille said he accompanied me and was counting on me. It’s really cool to hear this from a guy who’s won so much in his career. I think that at the right time, when he thinks he should put me in, I’ll be ready and try to help”, he added.

Jobson will once again be on the bench and hopes to enter Grêmio next Sunday, in Vila Belmiro, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. The game will mark the reunion with the Santos fans. With 30% of the capacity released, all 4644 tickets available were sold.

“It is a joy to see people getting vaccinated and returning to the stadiums. Everyone likes to follow and support the team they love. And this absence was missing for the Santos fans and also for us on the field. We are very happy with the fans’ return and we hope to give this victory to them on Sunday, as they deserve a lot”, he concluded.

