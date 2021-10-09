Covid’s CPI, which has lasted five months and investigates suspected corruption during the pandemic, is nearing its end, and for the closing, the reporters made a special invitation to Déa Lúcia, mother of Paulo Gustavo, who died on the 4th. May, victim of covid-19.

However, emphatically, Déa refused to participate and said: “No way will I participate. This CPI became a political CPI, headed by Renan Calheiros and Omar Aziz. Do you think it’s serious and that it’s going to lead to something? They are already in an election year. I won’t do that. I’ll make my speeches at the right time, on my networks, and as I did on ‘Criança Esperança’ and on Ana Maria’s (Braga) program”.

“I’m not going to get involved in politics. I was invited this week now. I thanked him for the invitation and said I wouldn’t go. We’ve already had a thousand things to impeach this guy. Does the Centrão have the courage? Am I going to get into this cat’s nest? Never meddled, I won’t meddle now. I’ll get involved at the right time, according to the candidate I have”.

“If a third way emerges. It looks like it’s painting, but nothing has been confirmed. If I show up, I’ll go to social media. But clap your hands for Renan Calheiros? Only if I was really crazy. Only if Paulo Gustavo were to resuscitate and say: “Mom, I’m going to hit your face”.

Déa also received an invitation to run for senator, but she said she is not interested, and did not say which party would have made the invitation. She regretted that they are using her son’s name to make politics. “How do they use his name. It’s impressive. If you need me for a serious campaign, for children and seniors, I will. You can call me. For politics, no. I thought it would be a serious CPI, but it wasn’t. It won’t come to anything, it will end up in pizza”.