ONS forecasts above-average rainfall on the main reservoirs in the country – 10/08/2021 – Market

The ONS (National Electric System Operator) forecasts for next week above-average rainfall over the Southeast and Center-West regions, regions considered the water tank of the Brazilian electricity sector, as they concentrate the main reservoirs of hydroelectric plants.

The forecast reinforces market projections on the reduction of the risk of energy rationing, given the arrival of rains and the positive impact of measures adopted by the government to expand generation capacity amidst the worst drought in history.

According to the operator, the volume of rainfall in the Southeast and Midwest regions next week should be equivalent to 112% of the historical average for the period. Last week, the ONS predicted 51% of the historical average for this week.

The improvement in the scenario is natural at this time of year, with the arrival of the first rains, but the history of recent months, when the country had the worst volume of rain since records began to be made, was a reason for apprehension in the market.

In the South region, the volume of rainfall should be equivalent to 153% of the historical average for that period. The region went through a drier period, increasing concerns about the country’s energy security, but it has been recovering in recent weeks.

With more rain, the expectation is that the country’s Center-South reservoirs will close the month at levels higher than those initially projected. In the Southeast and Midwest, they should keep 15.2% of their energy storage capacity. In the South, with 49.5%.

Northeast and North continue with below-average rainfall projections —33% and 75%, respectively — but the improvement in the Center-South has brought down the marginal cost of operating the electricity sector, a reference price that estimates the value of MWh (megawatt- hour) under current conditions.

Next week, this cost will be R$198.74, a drop of 53.4% ​​compared to the previous week. Under normal conditions, this drop would impact the energy tariff, as it means less need for thermal plants.

But the government has been activating the entire thermal park available in the country to save water in hydroelectric plants and guarantee the system’s safety while the reservoirs remain at such low levels.

To support this measure, in September it implemented the water scarcity flag, which adds R$ 14.20 to the electricity bill for every 100 kWh (kilowatt-hour) consumed — until then, the most expensive tariff flag was the red level 2 flag, of R$ 9.49 per 100 kWh.

The trend is that the more expensive and more polluting thermal plants continue to have a relevant weight in the matrix: this month, the government holds an auction for emergency contracting of thermal plants for five years, to guarantee the supply in 2022 and recover the level of the reservoirs in the following years .