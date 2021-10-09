Opposite Styles: Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez Face Off in Saturday’s UFC Main Event | combat

In MMA, you have to be prepared in all areas. The most popular phrase spoken by UFC fighters also applies to the members of this Saturday’s UFC main event, between Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez, in Las Vegas (USA). The fact, however, is that the flagship of both is well defined: the first holds countless titles in jiu-jitsu, the second has a sharp and forceful standup for the straw weight.
In his best phase since reaching Ultimate, in 2018, Mackenzie Dern has four straight wins – three in the opening round and one by points. She occupies the fourth position in the official ranking of the category and a new positive result will put her closer to the top.
Marina Rodriguez’s situation is similar. Although she comes from “only” two victories in a row, the Gaucho, placed sixth, would also approach the front pack of the division, especially if she wins decisively on Saturday.
Also on the main card, Matheus Nicolau will match forces with the experienced Tim Elliott. The Minas Gerais native, in his second spell in the organization, made his debut after beating Manel Kape, former Rizin FF champion, in March of this year. Elliott, meanwhile, will try to score the third consecutive victory.
On the preliminary card, Felipe Cabocão is the only athlete from the Canary Islands. He will face Chris Gutierrez and hopes to leave the Octagon with victory to honor his mother, recently recovered from cancer.
UFC Dern vs Rodriguez
October 9, 2021, in Las Vegas (USA)
MAIN CARD (5 pm, Brasília time):
Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern x Marina Rodriguez
Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Jared Gooden
Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Matheus Nicolau
Flyweight: Sabina Mazo vs. Mariya Agapova
Bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. Felipe Cabocão
PRELIMINARY CARD (3:00 pm, Brasília time):
Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov vs. Jared Vanderaa
Featherweight: Charles Rosa vs. Damon Jackson
Strawweight: Lupita Godinez x Silvana Juarez
Lightweight: Steve Garcia Jr. vs. Charlie Ontiveros
