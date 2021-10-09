Out of every 10 FUT packages, 9 are opened with FUT Coins earned by playing • Eurogamer.pt

EA Sports commented that the overwhelming majority of FIFA players don’t spend extra money in the popular Ultimate Team mode, where the loot boxes that generate so much controversy are present.

In a rare interview with Eurogamer, Chris Buzzo of EA Sports revealed that spotlights placed on top of loot boxes don’t tell the whole story and that while there is the possibility of spending real money, it doesn’t mean players do.

“Let me be very clear on this point: nine out of 10 FUT packs opened in FIFA are opened with coins. Coins are earned by playing the game. That’s not real money.”

Pressed again on the possibility of spending real money, Buzzi commented that “in real life football, you can use resources to create the best team possible. In our game, you can use FUT Coins or FIFA Points. And nine out of 10 packs are opened with FUT Coins earned by players playing the game.”

“And another really important aspect is that 78% of all FIFA 21 players have never spent anything on the game.”

Buzzo added that there is the possibility of spending real money for those who wish to do so, but that the ability to play the game will always be the most important. A bad player who spends a lot of FIFA Points to have the best players will still lose against someone who knows how to play better.

As for the problem of children who spend their parents’ money on the game, Buzzo regrets that this happens and recalls that there are tools for parents to use and prevent their children from making this mistake.