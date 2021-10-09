Pacheco runs over regiment and changes text already approved in plenary

× Photo: Adriano Machado/Crusoé

Rodrigo Pacheco sponsored a maneuver that limited the number of candidates each party can run to the Legislature in 2022, says Folha. The measure served the interests of most party chiefs.

the text in question had already been approved by the plenary of the Senate and sent to the sanction of Jair Bolsonaro, on September 23rd. Seven days later, on September 30, the House sent a message with a new version of the text, without the approval of parliamentarians.

Pacheco’s stroke allowed Bolsonaro limit the number of candidates in the 2022 elections, which was not possible based on the approved text.

The text changed the calls “leftovers”, which are the residual legislative seats left to be distributed after the first division based on the total vote of the parties.

Until then, the Electoral Law (9,504/97) established a ceiling corresponding to 150% of the number of seats in dispute in large states and 200% in small.

Senators set the ceiling in 100% for large states and 150% for smaller. The final project displeased Lira. His allies claim that there was a political agreement with the Senate to maintain the 100% single limit.

Ciro Nogueira tried to intervene in the case, causing Jair Bolsonaro to veto part of the text, but realized that the veto would remain in effect the items of the Electoral Law that established a higher limit. That is why, Pacheco decided to act.

The message, signed by him, included the express repeal of the items of the Electoral Law, which was not approved by the Senate, in addition to transforming the items relating to 150% into paragraphs.

This allowed the excerpts to be vetoed by the president.