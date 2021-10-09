Palmeiras line-up: Abel should not have the injured people back for a game against Bragantino | palm trees

Palmeiras trained this Friday afternoon, at the Football Academy, and should head to the match this Saturday, against Red Bull Bragantino, at 9 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque, with absences.

Embezzlement against América-MG, Zé Rafael and Danilo did not participate in the activity with the ball at the Soccer Academy and continued the recovery schedule. Full-backs Marcos Rocha and Mayke are also out.

This Friday, Abel Ferreira promoted tactical and technical training with the group. Saturday morning will still be work for the Palmeirenses at the Academy, hours before the clash.

More about Palmeiras:

+ Abel’s critics bother, and Verdão shields the cast

+ Going to the game? See the protocols for Palmeiras x Bragantino

1 of 3 Palmeiras training this Friday — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras Palmeiras training this Friday — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

Rejoined the group after particular problems, Willian, who had already participated in training last Thursday, is once again available to the technical committee.

A possible squad of Verdão for the game against Bragantino has: Jailson; Garcia, Luan, Renan and Jorge; Patrick de Paula, Danilo Barbosa, Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Ron and Luiz Adriano (Wesley).

Verdão’s list of embezzlements is long: Weverton, Gustavo Gómez, Piquerez (summoned for the Elimination rounds), Felipe Melo, Gabriel Menino (suspended), Marcos Rocha and Mayke (injured).

Palmeiras comes from just one victory in the last five rounds of the Brazilian Championship. The team alviverde has 39 points and occupies the third place, 11 points behind the leader Atlético-MG.

2 of 3 Gabriel Veron and Vinicius Silvestre at Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras Gabriel Veron and Vinicius Silvestre at Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras