Palmeiras x RB Bragantino: where to watch, schedule, rosters and arbitration – 10/08/2021

In a duel valid for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras and Red Bull Bragantino face off at Allianz Parque, this Saturday (9), at 9 pm (GMT).

Palmeiras is in 3rd place, with 39 points, while the team from the interior of São Paulo occupies the sixth place, with 35 points, both with 23 games played so far.

where to watch

The duel will be broadcast on Premiere channel. In addition, the UOL Scoreboard also follows the game in real time.

stadium and time

Allianz Parque (SP), at 9 pm (from Brasília).

Probable escalations

Palm Trees: Jailson; Garcia (Kuscevic), Luan, Renan and Jorge; Patrick de Paula, Danilo Barbosa, Gustavo Scarpa (Wesley) and Raphael Veiga; Dudu and Ron.

Technician: Abel Ferreira.

Red Bull Bragantino: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz (Natan) and Luan Cândido; Jadsom, Eric Ramires and Praxedes; Arthur, Cuello and Ytalo.

Coach: Mauricio Barbieri.

Arbitration

Referee: Rafael Traci (SC)

Assistants: Bruno Boschilia (SC) and Johnny Barros (SC)

Fourth referee: Thiago Luis Scarascati (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Dalonso (SC)

VAR Assistant: Helton Nunes (SC)

Latest results

Both teams need to recover in the Brazilian Championship. Palmeiras was defeated by América-MG, in Belo Horizonte, by 2-1. Bragantino managed to pull a draw from Flamengo, and was 1-1 against Rio de Janeiro, at home.

After the match at Allianz Parque, follow Live do Palmeiras with Danilo Lavieri and Isa Valiero commenting on Alviverde’s performance on UOL’s Home, on Palmeiras’ page on UOL Esporte, on UOL Channel or on UOL’s YouTube channel.