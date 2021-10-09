Paolla Oliveira offers a drink with a dental floss piece

Paolla Oliveira it has more than thirty million followers on social networks, and when it appears, it is always the target of powerful comments. Some time ago, she appeared drinking a drink in a printed bikini, and left the fans beyond excited with the post.

In the records, the girlfriend of Diogo Nogueira appears with her full breasts in evidence, and very well educated, offers the drink to her admirers, who, by the way, were in the mood. “Served? Juice or caipirinha?” she asked.

“I would take anything next to a woman like that,” said one admirer. “Girl, understand that you are perfect and anything I would accept”, said the second person. “I love her energy so much,” declared another one.

Pressure

At 39, Paolla Oliveira spoke with the channel Be Yours, and she talked about the pressure she’s already faced to become a mother. Today, she makes it clear that she froze her eggs. But according to the society itself, society imposes that women need the experience, without even knowing their real dreams and projects.

“There is pressure, there has always been. You have a life course that has to follow that of home, family and property. I come from a family where it was welcome to marry with a bouquet of orange blossoms and children and all that. This egg thing came as freedom. My wish is that more women would have the opportunity and have that as an option. I don’t want to have kids right now. That’s what made me freeze my eggs. I had the option of freezing as an option of freedom and as an option that things can change for me in a little while,” he said.

In the aftermath, she still talked about your biological clock. “I never understood what the biological clock was for me. This clock has not yet awakened for children, but for my body. And the doctor said it was time to do the procedure. Seeing that the aging of the body is not just a wrinkle on the face, it stirred the emotional feeling, but comparing the rates of exams. It’s cliché to say that, but I looked inside out. The time has passed. That’s why I accepted to do everything I did”, he said.

In conclusion, the muse who must make the novel ‘Cara e Couragem’ on Globo, pointed out that because she is famous, she learned to deal with many expectations of the public. “I’m a figure that has a lot of people building things and creating expectations about me… We have to always be deconstructing and breaking down barriers to do what we think should be done”, he guaranteed.

Check out: