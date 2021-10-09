Papuda prisoners write letters to denounce attacks and torture in the penitentiary: ‘Help, they are killing us little by little’ | Federal District

A group of prisoners from the Papuda Penitentiary Complex , in Brasilia, wrote letters to denounce assaults, collective punishment and even torture inside the prison. The texts were delivered to relatives and passed on to lawyers and also to two human rights commissions in the Federal District.

O g1 had access to letters written by inmates of the Federal District I Penitentiary (PDF-I) – where the convicts are – and by inmates of the Provisional Detention Center (CDP-I), which houses those who are awaiting trial or may appeal. They also say they don’t have access to basic hygiene items and that there are “water cuts for several hours and power cuts as punishment”.

“Help! Help! They are killing us little by little, beating, torturing, leaving us hungry, thirsty. I ask this because we are not putting up with so much lack of humanity”, says one of the letters.

O g1 he sought out the DF Penal Police Union to comment on the matter and the Penitentiary Administration Secretariat. However, until the publication of this report, there was no response.

In one of the 19-page letters, detainees who stay in the Provisional Detention Center for inmates who have higher education report punches, kicks and slippers by the criminal police.

“Several times they leave us in the hot sun, only in our underwear and with our butts on the ground, being abused and harassed […]”says excerpt from the letter.

According to the group that wrote the letters, agents “use the public faith they have to commit all kinds of abuses and illegalities”. Among the complaints reported by inmates are:

Catch it with your own sandal

Get on your knees to get hit

Torture

Slaps, punches and kicks

Beating

Mandatory sharing of hair clippers among all

Submission to illegality

Detainees being forced to cut other detainees’ toenails with their

teeth

collective punishment

In June, the g1 exhibited a video (watch below) which shows a police officer shooting a rubber bullet inside a cell, after a fight between inmates. The servers also hanged the inmates and kicked and stooped.

After the images were released, the Federal District Attorney’s Office decided to denounce four people involved for the crimes of bodily harm and arbitrary violence.

Criminal police officers beat detainee in Papuda, DF; in a June 2021 report

One of the letters, written by CDP-1 prisoners, was delivered to lawyer Kelly Moreira. She told the report that she filed the petition with competent bodies, including the Human Rights Commission of the Federal District’s Legislative Chamber (CLDF) and the Public Ministry.

The CLDF Human Rights Commission informed, on Thursday (7), that “it will forward the complaint”.

The lawyer who filed the requests said she “accepted the mission [de representar os detentos] because it does not consider two punishments to prisoners fair, one of deprivation and the other of punishment and illegality”.

“It’s not just a matter of defending the detainees, but of assuring them the rights guaranteed to them by the Federal Constitution”, says Kelly Moreira.

The president of the Brazilian Center for the Defense of Human Rights (Centrodh), Michel Platini, said that he received the petition from the prisoners and that he will forward a criminal complaint to the Public Ministry and to the Criminal Execution Court. “It is unacceptable that these denunciations last,” he says.

“The penalty cannot go beyond deprivation of liberty. When it goes beyond that and reaches other criminal acts such as torture itself, the State places itself in a position of barbarism. It is unacceptable that this is happening in the capital of the Republic”, says Michel Platini .

Prisoners’ relatives also spoke to the reporter. The sister of a man serving sentence in PDF-1, who chose not to be identified for security reasons, said that rights violations have intensified since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, when visits to prisons were suspended or restricted.

In May, the Federal District Criminal Execution Court (VEP) authorized the resumption of face-to-face visits to the Papuda Penitentiary Complex. The entry into prisons of people previously registered or authorized by court decision is free. However, there are a series of rules that must be followed, such as the mandatory distance of at least two meters between prisoner and visitor.

“They take advantage of the fact that Papuda is not having a proper visit and they do everything they have the right to do,” said the woman, referring to alleged attacks and torture committed by penal police officers against prisoners.

“They get beaten up, they’re running out of food, police officers cut off the water, and prisoners go for days without taking a shower and without electricity [energia elétrica]. Sunbathing is reduced, they receive spoiled, sour food. It’s difficult for a relative to come across a situation like this.”

O g1 it also got in touch with the Prison System Control and Inspection Nucleus (Nupri/MPDFT). But he did not receive an answer to the questions made by the report.

