Petrobras raises gasoline and cooking gas prices by 7.2% – 10/08/2021 – Market

Petrobras announced this Friday (8) increases of 7.2% in the prices of gasoline and cooking gas in its refineries. The diesel price, which was readjusted last week, will remain stable.

According to the state-owned company, the liter of gasoline sold by its refineries will go from R$ 2.78 to R$ 2.98, an average adjustment of R$ 0.20. In a statement, the company highlighted that it is the first increase in 58 days.

The kilo of cooking gas will increase from R$ 3.60 to R$ 3.86, an increase of R$ 0.26. Thus, the 13 kilos needed to fill a cylinder will cost the equivalent of R$50.15 at the refinery.

The price of cooking gas at the state-owned refineries was 95 days without adjustments, although international prices have soared with the increase in demand in Europe.

According to the state-owned company, the readjustments “reflect part of the rise in international oil price levels, impacted by the limited supply in view of the growth in world demand, and the exchange rate, given the strengthening of the dollar globally.”

In press releases about the readjustments, the company defends that the price variation is important “to ensure that the market continues to be supplied on an economic basis and without the risk of shortages by the different actors responsible for serving the various Brazilian regions”.

Last week, the state-owned company increased the price of diesel by 8.9%, in the first readjustment after 85 days.

The rise in fuel prices is one of the main pressure factors on Brazilian inflation, which in September accelerated to 1.16%, the biggest increase for the month since the beginning of the Real Plan.

With the strong rise, the IPCA also broke the double-digit symbolic barrier in the 12-month accumulated period. During this period, the high reached 10.25%.

In an attempt to reverse the impact of the increases on his popularity, President Jair Bolsonaro has been making the issue a top priority for his government.

Last week, it received the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) at Palácio da Alvorada to discuss alternatives for holding prices.

Earlier this week, Lira proposed changes to the ICMS, suggesting that reference prices for tax collection be calculated based on the 12-month average and no more than two weeks.

The measure, however, was criticized by states and municipalities, given the prospect of loss of revenue, and would have little impact on prices, according to the fuel sector.

The readjustments of gasoline and diesel do not make up for all the lag in relation to the international market, which was at R$ 0.52 per liter on Wednesday (6), according to projections by fuel importers.

The tendency is for the state-owned company to continue under pressure, as international oil prices remain above US$ 80 per barrel and the dollar remains at around R$ 5.50.