Petrobras readjusts again gasoline and cooking gas prices

It’s good to prepare your pocket. Starting this Saturday, 9, gasoline and cooking gas (LPG) will be more expensive at distributors. The increase, announced today, 8, by Petrobras, will be 7.2% for each product.

The average price of gasoline will go from R$ 2.78 to R$ 2.98 per liter at refineries, an average readjustment of R$ 0.20 per liter.

Credit: Archive/Brazil AgencyThe increase in the price of gasoline and cooking gas will be 7.2% at refineries

The average price of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) will go from R$ 3.60 to R$ 3.86 per kg, equivalent to R$ 50.15 per 13 kg cylinder, reflecting an average readjustment of R$ 0.26 per kg.

According to Petrobras, the price of gasoline had been stable for 58 days, while LPG had not been readjusted for 95 days. The price of diesel oil will not be readjusted, for the time being.

From January to September, the price of refinery gasoline has already risen 62%. In gas, the increase reaches 48%.

In a statement, Petrobras states that “these adjustments are important to ensure that the market continues to be supplied on an economic basis and without the risk of shortages”.

Real price of gasoline and cooking gas

The readjustments announced by Petrobras are valid only for prices charged at refineries. The increases can be greater for the final consumer, since the values ​​must include taxes, earnings from distributors and service stations.

Credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência BrasilGasoline and cooking gas are weighing heavily on families’ budgets and pushing inflation up

In the city of São Paulo, the average price of gasoline at the pumps is R$5,847, while a liter of ethanol is sold for R$4,529 on average.

The 13 kg gas cylinder costs, on average, R$ 110 in the capital of São Paulo.

Gasoline and cooking gas are taking a heavy toll on families’ budgets and pushing inflation up. In September, the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) was 1.16%, the highest for the month since 1994, the beginning of the Real Plan. In 12 months, the rate reaches 10.25%.