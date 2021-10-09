Pickup trucks lead sales in 13 states in September

The big highlight in sales by states in September was not a particular model, but a category: pickup trucks. Toyota Hilux, for example, was preferred in five of them (GO, MT, MS, MA and PA) and was present in the top 5 of another six. The Chevrolet S10, No. 1 in the Federal District, also secured the position of honor in Paraíba and Amazonas.

Best-selling vehicle in the country in 2021, Fiat Strada commanded the actions in Piauí, Acre and Rondônia, while Toro was ahead in Bahia and Roraima. In four of these thirteen states, by the way, we had pickup trucks doing 1-2 – in Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul, we had 100% podiums with commercial vehicles.

Absent from the top 5 of August, the Chevrolet Onix reappeared as leader in Pernambuco after the restart of production, while the Onix Plus was preferred in Amapá, where the brand made a double – in Paraíba, with the S10 at the top, the Onix was the 2nd place. Similar situation registered by Fiat with Argo ahead of Toro in Minas Gerais, Toro ahead of Strada in Bahia and Strada ahead of Mobi in Acre.

Down in the country as a whole, the Renault Duster won the dispute in Tocantins. In the South region, all the leaders were SUVs: the VW T-Cross in Paraná, the Chevrolet Tracker in Rio Grande do Sul and the Jeep Compass in Santa Catarina. The Jeep was also No. 1 in Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

Leader in the country last month, the Hyundai HB20 was only at the top of the table in Alagoas and Espírito Santo. In Sergipe, the surprise was on account of Fiat Cronos ahead. Honda’s flagship, the HR-V concentrated almost half of its licenses in São Paulo and Rio.

Check out the 5 best-selling cars in each of the Brazilian states:

STATE

POS.

MODEL

TOTAL

% TOTAL SEP.21

TOTAL SEP.21

Federal District

1

Chevrolet S10

365

8.62%

4,234

two

Jeep Compass

269

3.94%

6823

3

Hyundai HB20

240

3.36%

7,147

4

Fiat Toro

224

3.27%

6,852

5

Chevrolet Tracker

222

5.64%

3,936

Goiás

1

Toyota Hilux

378

8.60%

4,396

two

Hyundai HB20

323

4.52%

7,147

3

Jeep Compass

289

4.24%

6823

4

Fiat Toro

281

4.10%

6,852

5

Fiat Strada

266

4.61%

5,772

Mato Grosso

1

Toyota Hilux

349

7.94%

4,396

two

Chevrolet S10

257

6.07%

4,234

3

Fiat Strada

255

4.42%

5,772

4

Hyundai HB20

182

2.55%

7,147

5

Jeep Compass

133

1.95%

6823

Mato Grosso do Sul

1

Toyota Hilux

142

3.23%

4,396

two

Fiat Strada

132

2.29%

5,772

3

Chevrolet S10

130

3.07%

4,234

4

Jeep Compass

125

1.83%

6823

5

Hyundai HB20

87

1.22%

7,147

STATE

POS.

MODEL

TOTAL

% TOTAL SEP.21

TOTAL SEP.21

alagoas

1

Hyundai HB20

71

0.99%

7,147

two

Chevrolet Onix

68

1.58%

4,311

3

Fiat Toro

66

0.96%

6,852

4

Hyundai Crete

60

1.32%

4,550

5

Fiat Mobi

57

1.25%

4,574

Bahia

1

Fiat Toro

359

5.24%

6,852

two

Fiat Strada

347

6.01%

5,772

3

Hyundai HB20

281

3.93%

7,147

4

Hyundai Crete

270

5.93%

4,550

5

Jeep Compass

270

3.96%

6823

Ceará

1

Jeep Compass

261

3.83%

6823

two

Chevrolet Onix

197

4.57%

4,311

3

Peugeot 208

172

10.14%

1,697

4

Hyundai HB20

167

2.34%

7,147

5

Chevrolet Onix Plus

155

4.14%

3,747

Maranhão

1

Toyota Hilux

157

3.57%

4,396

two

Fiat Mobi

140

3.06%

4,574

3

Hyundai HB20

129

1.80%

7,147

4

Fiat Strada

121

2.10%

5,772

5

Chevrolet Onix

84

1.95%

4,311

Paraíba

1

Chevrolet S10

242

5.72%

4,234

two

Chevrolet Onix

110

2.55%

4,311

3

Hyundai HB20

87

1.22%

7,147

4

Fiat Mobi

78

1.71%

4,574

5

Chevrolet Onix Plus

75

2.00%

3,747

Pernambuco

1

Chevrolet Onix

313

7.26%

4,311

two

Jeep Compass

257

3.77%

6823

3

Fiat Toro

253

3.69%

6,852

4

Hyundai HB20

247

3.46%

7,147

5

Chevrolet Onix Plus

236

6.30%

3,747

Piauí

1

Fiat Strada

106

1.84%

5,772

two

Toyota Hilux

96

2.18%

4,396

3

Chevrolet Onix Plus

57

1.52%

3,747

4

Hyundai HB20

57

0.80%

7,147

5

Jeep Compass

54

0.79%

6823

large northern river

1

Jeep Compass

104

1.52%

6823

two

Fiat Strada

79

1.37%

5,772

3

Hyundai HB20

59

0.83%

7,147

4

Hyundai Crete

51

1.12%

4,550

5

Jeep Renegade

50

1.11%

4,503

Sergipe

1

Fiat Cronos

68

2.95%

2,302

two

Hyundai Crete

63

1.38%

4,550

3

Hyundai HB20

54

0.76%

7,147

4

Chevrolet Onix

52

1.21%

4,311

5

VW Goal

47

1.50%

3,141

STATE

POS.

MODEL

TOTAL

% TOTAL SEP.21

TOTAL SEP.21

Acre

1

Fiat Strada

26

0.45%

5,772

two

Fiat Mobi

24

0.52%

4,574

3

Toyota Hilux

24

0.55%

4,396

4

Chevrolet Onix Plus

22

0.59%

3,747

5

Mitsubishi L200

21

1.65%

1,276

Amapá

1

Chevrolet Onix Plus

29

0.77%

3,747

two

Chevrolet Onix

26

0.60%

4,311

3

Hyundai HB20

24

0.34%

7,147

4

Chevrolet S10

23

0.54%

4,234

5

Fiat Mobi

21

0.46%

4,574

Amazons

1

Chevrolet S10

169

3.99%

4,234

two

Fiat Mobi

127

2.78%

4,574

3

Fiat Strada

120

2.08%

5,772

4

Toyota Hilux

100

2.27%

4,396

5

VW Goal

97

3.09%

3,141

For

1

Toyota Hilux

281

6.39%

4,396

two

VW Goal

185

5.89%

3,141

3

Hyundai HB20

183

2.56%

7,147

4

Fiat Strada

169

2.93%

5,772

5

Fiat Mobi

148

3.24%

4,574

Rondônia

1

Fiat Strada

158

2.74%

5,772

two

Toyota Hilux

94

2.14%

4,396

3

Hyundai HB20

72

1.01%

7,147

4

Ford Ranger

63

4.67%

1,350

5

Chevrolet S10

54

1.28%

4,234

Roraima

1

Fiat Toro

57

0.83%

6,852

two

VW Goal

56

1.78%

3,141

3

Toyota Hilux

47

1.07%

4,396

4

Chevrolet S10

41

0.97%

4,234

5

Fiat Strada

39

0.68%

5,772

Tocantins

1

Renault Duster

147

13.92%

1,056

two

Toyota Hilux

94

2.14%

4,396

3

Mitsubishi L200

89

6.97%

1,276

4

Fiat Strada

70

1.21%

5,772

5

Ford Ranger

65

4.81%

1,350

STATE

POS.

MODEL

TOTAL

% TOTAL SEP.21

TOTAL SEP.21

Holy Spirit

1

Hyundai HB20

164

2.29%

7,147

two

Fiat Toro

158

2.31%

6,852

3

Hyundai Crete

152

3.34%

4,550

4

Jeep Compass

125

1.83%

6823

5

Jeep Renegade

112

2.49%

4,503

Minas Gerais

1

Fiat Argo

2,918

59.42%

4,911

two

Fiat Toro

2014

29.39%

6,852

3

Hyundai HB20

1,597

22.35%

7,147

4

Fiat Strada

1,378

23.87%

5,772

5

Chevrolet S10

1,107

26.15%

4,234

Rio de Janeiro

1

Jeep Compass

485

7.11%

6823

two

Jeep Renegade

419

9.30%

4,503

3

Honda HR-V

343

9.79%

3,502

4

Hyundai HB20

331

4.63%

7,147

5

Hyundai Crete

299

6.57%

4,550

São Paulo

1

Jeep Compass

1,848

27.08%

6823

two

Hyundai HB20

1,687

23.60%

7,147

3

VW T-Cross

1,587

27.68%

5,733

4

Fiat Toro

1,360

19.85%

6,852

5

Honda HR-V

1,257

35.89%

3,502

STATE

POS.

MODEL

TOTAL

% TOTAL SEP.21

TOTAL SEP.21

Paraná

1

VW T-Cross

1,024

17.86%

5,733

two

Jeep Compass

568

8.32%

6823

3

Chevrolet S10

508

12.00%

4,234

4

Jeep Renegade

486

10.79%

4,503

5

Fiat Strada

435

7.54%

5,772

Rio Grande do Sul

1

Chevrolet Tracker

537

13.64%

3,936

two

Jeep Compass

429

6.29%

6823

3

Chevrolet Onix Plus

338

9.02%

3,747

4

Fiat Toro

331

4.83%

6,852

5

Hyundai HB20

309

4.32%

7,147

Santa Catarina

1

Jeep Compass

443

6.49%

6823

two

Chevrolet Tracker

329

8.36%

3,936

3

Hyundai HB20

322

4.51%

7,147

4

VW T-Cross

316

5.51%

5,733

5

VW Nivus

290

8.64%

3,356

Source: Fenabrave
Photos: Motor1.com and dissemination