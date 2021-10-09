Pickup trucks lead sales in 13 states in September

The big highlight in sales by states in September was not a particular model, but a category: pickup trucks. Toyota Hilux, for example, was preferred in five of them (GO, MT, MS, MA and PA) and was present in the top 5 of another six. The Chevrolet S10, No. 1 in the Federal District, also secured the position of honor in Paraíba and Amazonas.
Best-selling vehicle in the country in 2021, Fiat Strada commanded the actions in Piauí, Acre and Rondônia, while Toro was ahead in Bahia and Roraima. In four of these thirteen states, by the way, we had pickup trucks doing 1-2 – in Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul, we had 100% podiums with commercial vehicles.
Absent from the top 5 of August, the Chevrolet Onix reappeared as leader in Pernambuco after the restart of production, while the Onix Plus was preferred in Amapá, where the brand made a double – in Paraíba, with the S10 at the top, the Onix was the 2nd place. Similar situation registered by Fiat with Argo ahead of Toro in Minas Gerais, Toro ahead of Strada in Bahia and Strada ahead of Mobi in Acre.
Down in the country as a whole, the Renault Duster won the dispute in Tocantins. In the South region, all the leaders were SUVs: the VW T-Cross in Paraná, the Chevrolet Tracker in Rio Grande do Sul and the Jeep Compass in Santa Catarina. The Jeep was also No. 1 in Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.
Leader in the country last month, the Hyundai HB20 was only at the top of the table in Alagoas and Espírito Santo. In Sergipe, the surprise was on account of Fiat Cronos ahead. Honda’s flagship, the HR-V concentrated almost half of its licenses in São Paulo and Rio.
Check out the 5 best-selling cars in each of the Brazilian states:
STATE
POS.
MODEL
TOTAL
% TOTAL SEP.21
TOTAL SEP.21
Federal District
1
Chevrolet S10
365
8.62%
4,234
two
Jeep Compass
269
3.94%
6823
3
Hyundai HB20
240
3.36%
7,147
4
Fiat Toro
224
3.27%
6,852
5
Chevrolet Tracker
222
5.64%
3,936
Goiás
1
Toyota Hilux
378
8.60%
4,396
two
Hyundai HB20
323
4.52%
7,147
3
Jeep Compass
289
4.24%
6823
4
Fiat Toro
281
4.10%
6,852
5
Fiat Strada
266
4.61%
5,772
Mato Grosso
1
Toyota Hilux
349
7.94%
4,396
two
Chevrolet S10
257
6.07%
4,234
3
Fiat Strada
255
4.42%
5,772
4
Hyundai HB20
182
2.55%
7,147
5
Jeep Compass
133
1.95%
6823
Mato Grosso do Sul
1
Toyota Hilux
142
3.23%
4,396
two
Fiat Strada
132
2.29%
5,772
3
Chevrolet S10
130
3.07%
4,234
4
Jeep Compass
125
1.83%
6823
5
Hyundai HB20
87
1.22%
7,147
STATE
POS.
MODEL
TOTAL
% TOTAL SEP.21
TOTAL SEP.21
alagoas
1
Hyundai HB20
71
0.99%
7,147
two
Chevrolet Onix
68
1.58%
4,311
3
Fiat Toro
66
0.96%
6,852
4
Hyundai Crete
60
1.32%
4,550
5
Fiat Mobi
57
1.25%
4,574
Bahia
1
Fiat Toro
359
5.24%
6,852
two
Fiat Strada
347
6.01%
5,772
3
Hyundai HB20
281
3.93%
7,147
4
Hyundai Crete
270
5.93%
4,550
5
Jeep Compass
270
3.96%
6823
Ceará
1
Jeep Compass
261
3.83%
6823
two
Chevrolet Onix
197
4.57%
4,311
3
Peugeot 208
172
10.14%
1,697
4
Hyundai HB20
167
2.34%
7,147
5
Chevrolet Onix Plus
155
4.14%
3,747
Maranhão
1
Toyota Hilux
157
3.57%
4,396
two
Fiat Mobi
140
3.06%
4,574
3
Hyundai HB20
129
1.80%
7,147
4
Fiat Strada
121
2.10%
5,772
5
Chevrolet Onix
84
1.95%
4,311
Paraíba
1
Chevrolet S10
242
5.72%
4,234
two
Chevrolet Onix
110
2.55%
4,311
3
Hyundai HB20
87
1.22%
7,147
4
Fiat Mobi
78
1.71%
4,574
5
Chevrolet Onix Plus
75
2.00%
3,747
Pernambuco
1
Chevrolet Onix
313
7.26%
4,311
two
Jeep Compass
257
3.77%
6823
3
Fiat Toro
253
3.69%
6,852
4
Hyundai HB20
247
3.46%
7,147
5
Chevrolet Onix Plus
236
6.30%
3,747
Piauí
1
Fiat Strada
106
1.84%
5,772
two
Toyota Hilux
96
2.18%
4,396
3
Chevrolet Onix Plus
57
1.52%
3,747
4
Hyundai HB20
57
0.80%
7,147
5
Jeep Compass
54
0.79%
6823
large northern river
1
Jeep Compass
104
1.52%
6823
two
Fiat Strada
79
1.37%
5,772
3
Hyundai HB20
59
0.83%
7,147
4
Hyundai Crete
51
1.12%
4,550
5
Jeep Renegade
50
1.11%
4,503
Sergipe
1
Fiat Cronos
68
2.95%
2,302
two
Hyundai Crete
63
1.38%
4,550
3
Hyundai HB20
54
0.76%
7,147
4
Chevrolet Onix
52
1.21%
4,311
5
VW Goal
47
1.50%
3,141
STATE
POS.
MODEL
TOTAL
% TOTAL SEP.21
TOTAL SEP.21
Acre
1
Fiat Strada
26
0.45%
5,772
two
Fiat Mobi
24
0.52%
4,574
3
Toyota Hilux
24
0.55%
4,396
4
Chevrolet Onix Plus
22
0.59%
3,747
5
Mitsubishi L200
21
1.65%
1,276
Amapá
1
Chevrolet Onix Plus
29
0.77%
3,747
two
Chevrolet Onix
26
0.60%
4,311
3
Hyundai HB20
24
0.34%
7,147
4
Chevrolet S10
23
0.54%
4,234
5
Fiat Mobi
21
0.46%
4,574
Amazons
1
Chevrolet S10
169
3.99%
4,234
two
Fiat Mobi
127
2.78%
4,574
3
Fiat Strada
120
2.08%
5,772
4
Toyota Hilux
100
2.27%
4,396
5
VW Goal
97
3.09%
3,141
For
1
Toyota Hilux
281
6.39%
4,396
two
VW Goal
185
5.89%
3,141
3
Hyundai HB20
183
2.56%
7,147
4
Fiat Strada
169
2.93%
5,772
5
Fiat Mobi
148
3.24%
4,574
Rondônia
1
Fiat Strada
158
2.74%
5,772
two
Toyota Hilux
94
2.14%
4,396
3
Hyundai HB20
72
1.01%
7,147
4
Ford Ranger
63
4.67%
1,350
5
Chevrolet S10
54
1.28%
4,234
Roraima
1
Fiat Toro
57
0.83%
6,852
two
VW Goal
56
1.78%
3,141
3
Toyota Hilux
47
1.07%
4,396
4
Chevrolet S10
41
0.97%
4,234
5
Fiat Strada
39
0.68%
5,772
Tocantins
1
Renault Duster
147
13.92%
1,056
two
Toyota Hilux
94
2.14%
4,396
3
Mitsubishi L200
89
6.97%
1,276
4
Fiat Strada
70
1.21%
5,772
5
Ford Ranger
65
4.81%
1,350
STATE
POS.
MODEL
TOTAL
% TOTAL SEP.21
TOTAL SEP.21
Holy Spirit
1
Hyundai HB20
164
2.29%
7,147
two
Fiat Toro
158
2.31%
6,852
3
Hyundai Crete
152
3.34%
4,550
4
Jeep Compass
125
1.83%
6823
5
Jeep Renegade
112
2.49%
4,503
Minas Gerais
1
Fiat Argo
2,918
59.42%
4,911
two
Fiat Toro
2014
29.39%
6,852
3
Hyundai HB20
1,597
22.35%
7,147
4
Fiat Strada
1,378
23.87%
5,772
5
Chevrolet S10
1,107
26.15%
4,234
Rio de Janeiro
1
Jeep Compass
485
7.11%
6823
two
Jeep Renegade
419
9.30%
4,503
3
Honda HR-V
343
9.79%
3,502
4
Hyundai HB20
331
4.63%
7,147
5
Hyundai Crete
299
6.57%
4,550
São Paulo
1
Jeep Compass
1,848
27.08%
6823
two
Hyundai HB20
1,687
23.60%
7,147
3
VW T-Cross
1,587
27.68%
5,733
4
Fiat Toro
1,360
19.85%
6,852
5
Honda HR-V
1,257
35.89%
3,502
STATE
POS.
MODEL
TOTAL
% TOTAL SEP.21
TOTAL SEP.21
Paraná
1
VW T-Cross
1,024
17.86%
5,733
two
Jeep Compass
568
8.32%
6823
3
Chevrolet S10
508
12.00%
4,234
4
Jeep Renegade
486
10.79%
4,503
5
Fiat Strada
435
7.54%
5,772
Rio Grande do Sul
1
Chevrolet Tracker
537
13.64%
3,936
two
Jeep Compass
429
6.29%
6823
3
Chevrolet Onix Plus
338
9.02%
3,747
4
Fiat Toro
331
4.83%
6,852
5
Hyundai HB20
309
4.32%
7,147
Santa Catarina
1
Jeep Compass
443
6.49%
6823
two
Chevrolet Tracker
329
8.36%
3,936
3
Hyundai HB20
322
4.51%
7,147
4
VW T-Cross
316
5.51%
5,733
5
VW Nivus
290
8.64%
3,356
Source: Fenabrave
Photos: Motor1.com and dissemination