Pickup trucks lead sales in 13 states in September

The big highlight in sales by states in September was not a particular model, but a category: pickup trucks. Toyota Hilux, for example, was preferred in five of them (GO, MT, MS, MA and PA) and was present in the top 5 of another six. The Chevrolet S10, No. 1 in the Federal District, also secured the position of honor in Paraíba and Amazonas.

Best-selling vehicle in the country in 2021, Fiat Strada commanded the actions in Piauí, Acre and Rondônia, while Toro was ahead in Bahia and Roraima. In four of these thirteen states, by the way, we had pickup trucks doing 1-2 – in Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul, we had 100% podiums with commercial vehicles.

Absent from the top 5 of August, the Chevrolet Onix reappeared as leader in Pernambuco after the restart of production, while the Onix Plus was preferred in Amapá, where the brand made a double – in Paraíba, with the S10 at the top, the Onix was the 2nd place. Similar situation registered by Fiat with Argo ahead of Toro in Minas Gerais, Toro ahead of Strada in Bahia and Strada ahead of Mobi in Acre.

Down in the country as a whole, the Renault Duster won the dispute in Tocantins. In the South region, all the leaders were SUVs: the VW T-Cross in Paraná, the Chevrolet Tracker in Rio Grande do Sul and the Jeep Compass in Santa Catarina. The Jeep was also No. 1 in Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

Leader in the country last month, the Hyundai HB20 was only at the top of the table in Alagoas and Espírito Santo. In Sergipe, the surprise was on account of Fiat Cronos ahead. Honda’s flagship, the HR-V concentrated almost half of its licenses in São Paulo and Rio.

Check out the 5 best-selling cars in each of the Brazilian states:

STATE POS. MODEL TOTAL % TOTAL SEP.21 TOTAL SEP.21 Federal District 1 Chevrolet S10 365 8.62% 4,234 two Jeep Compass 269 3.94% 6823 3 Hyundai HB20 240 3.36% 7,147 4 Fiat Toro 224 3.27% 6,852 5 Chevrolet Tracker 222 5.64% 3,936 Goiás 1 Toyota Hilux 378 8.60% 4,396 two Hyundai HB20 323 4.52% 7,147 3 Jeep Compass 289 4.24% 6823 4 Fiat Toro 281 4.10% 6,852 5 Fiat Strada 266 4.61% 5,772 Mato Grosso 1 Toyota Hilux 349 7.94% 4,396 two Chevrolet S10 257 6.07% 4,234 3 Fiat Strada 255 4.42% 5,772 4 Hyundai HB20 182 2.55% 7,147 5 Jeep Compass 133 1.95% 6823 Mato Grosso do Sul 1 Toyota Hilux 142 3.23% 4,396 two Fiat Strada 132 2.29% 5,772 3 Chevrolet S10 130 3.07% 4,234 4 Jeep Compass 125 1.83% 6823 5 Hyundai HB20 87 1.22% 7,147

STATE POS. MODEL TOTAL % TOTAL SEP.21 TOTAL SEP.21 alagoas 1 Hyundai HB20 71 0.99% 7,147 two Chevrolet Onix 68 1.58% 4,311 3 Fiat Toro 66 0.96% 6,852 4 Hyundai Crete 60 1.32% 4,550 5 Fiat Mobi 57 1.25% 4,574 Bahia 1 Fiat Toro 359 5.24% 6,852 two Fiat Strada 347 6.01% 5,772 3 Hyundai HB20 281 3.93% 7,147 4 Hyundai Crete 270 5.93% 4,550 5 Jeep Compass 270 3.96% 6823 Ceará 1 Jeep Compass 261 3.83% 6823 two Chevrolet Onix 197 4.57% 4,311 3 Peugeot 208 172 10.14% 1,697 4 Hyundai HB20 167 2.34% 7,147 5 Chevrolet Onix Plus 155 4.14% 3,747 Maranhão 1 Toyota Hilux 157 3.57% 4,396 two Fiat Mobi 140 3.06% 4,574 3 Hyundai HB20 129 1.80% 7,147 4 Fiat Strada 121 2.10% 5,772 5 Chevrolet Onix 84 1.95% 4,311 Paraíba 1 Chevrolet S10 242 5.72% 4,234 two Chevrolet Onix 110 2.55% 4,311 3 Hyundai HB20 87 1.22% 7,147 4 Fiat Mobi 78 1.71% 4,574 5 Chevrolet Onix Plus 75 2.00% 3,747 Pernambuco 1 Chevrolet Onix 313 7.26% 4,311 two Jeep Compass 257 3.77% 6823 3 Fiat Toro 253 3.69% 6,852 4 Hyundai HB20 247 3.46% 7,147 5 Chevrolet Onix Plus 236 6.30% 3,747 Piauí 1 Fiat Strada 106 1.84% 5,772 two Toyota Hilux 96 2.18% 4,396 3 Chevrolet Onix Plus 57 1.52% 3,747 4 Hyundai HB20 57 0.80% 7,147 5 Jeep Compass 54 0.79% 6823 large northern river 1 Jeep Compass 104 1.52% 6823 two Fiat Strada 79 1.37% 5,772 3 Hyundai HB20 59 0.83% 7,147 4 Hyundai Crete 51 1.12% 4,550 5 Jeep Renegade 50 1.11% 4,503 Sergipe 1 Fiat Cronos 68 2.95% 2,302 two Hyundai Crete 63 1.38% 4,550 3 Hyundai HB20 54 0.76% 7,147 4 Chevrolet Onix 52 1.21% 4,311 5 VW Goal 47 1.50% 3,141

STATE POS. MODEL TOTAL % TOTAL SEP.21 TOTAL SEP.21 Acre 1 Fiat Strada 26 0.45% 5,772 two Fiat Mobi 24 0.52% 4,574 3 Toyota Hilux 24 0.55% 4,396 4 Chevrolet Onix Plus 22 0.59% 3,747 5 Mitsubishi L200 21 1.65% 1,276 Amapá 1 Chevrolet Onix Plus 29 0.77% 3,747 two Chevrolet Onix 26 0.60% 4,311 3 Hyundai HB20 24 0.34% 7,147 4 Chevrolet S10 23 0.54% 4,234 5 Fiat Mobi 21 0.46% 4,574 Amazons 1 Chevrolet S10 169 3.99% 4,234 two Fiat Mobi 127 2.78% 4,574 3 Fiat Strada 120 2.08% 5,772 4 Toyota Hilux 100 2.27% 4,396 5 VW Goal 97 3.09% 3,141 For 1 Toyota Hilux 281 6.39% 4,396 two VW Goal 185 5.89% 3,141 3 Hyundai HB20 183 2.56% 7,147 4 Fiat Strada 169 2.93% 5,772 5 Fiat Mobi 148 3.24% 4,574 Rondônia 1 Fiat Strada 158 2.74% 5,772 two Toyota Hilux 94 2.14% 4,396 3 Hyundai HB20 72 1.01% 7,147 4 Ford Ranger 63 4.67% 1,350 5 Chevrolet S10 54 1.28% 4,234 Roraima 1 Fiat Toro 57 0.83% 6,852 two VW Goal 56 1.78% 3,141 3 Toyota Hilux 47 1.07% 4,396 4 Chevrolet S10 41 0.97% 4,234 5 Fiat Strada 39 0.68% 5,772 Tocantins 1 Renault Duster 147 13.92% 1,056 two Toyota Hilux 94 2.14% 4,396 3 Mitsubishi L200 89 6.97% 1,276 4 Fiat Strada 70 1.21% 5,772 5 Ford Ranger 65 4.81% 1,350

STATE POS. MODEL TOTAL % TOTAL SEP.21 TOTAL SEP.21 Holy Spirit 1 Hyundai HB20 164 2.29% 7,147 two Fiat Toro 158 2.31% 6,852 3 Hyundai Crete 152 3.34% 4,550 4 Jeep Compass 125 1.83% 6823 5 Jeep Renegade 112 2.49% 4,503 Minas Gerais 1 Fiat Argo 2,918 59.42% 4,911 two Fiat Toro 2014 29.39% 6,852 3 Hyundai HB20 1,597 22.35% 7,147 4 Fiat Strada 1,378 23.87% 5,772 5 Chevrolet S10 1,107 26.15% 4,234 Rio de Janeiro 1 Jeep Compass 485 7.11% 6823 two Jeep Renegade 419 9.30% 4,503 3 Honda HR-V 343 9.79% 3,502 4 Hyundai HB20 331 4.63% 7,147 5 Hyundai Crete 299 6.57% 4,550 São Paulo 1 Jeep Compass 1,848 27.08% 6823 two Hyundai HB20 1,687 23.60% 7,147 3 VW T-Cross 1,587 27.68% 5,733 4 Fiat Toro 1,360 19.85% 6,852 5 Honda HR-V 1,257 35.89% 3,502

STATE POS. MODEL TOTAL % TOTAL SEP.21 TOTAL SEP.21 Paraná 1 VW T-Cross 1,024 17.86% 5,733 two Jeep Compass 568 8.32% 6823 3 Chevrolet S10 508 12.00% 4,234 4 Jeep Renegade 486 10.79% 4,503 5 Fiat Strada 435 7.54% 5,772 Rio Grande do Sul 1 Chevrolet Tracker 537 13.64% 3,936 two Jeep Compass 429 6.29% 6823 3 Chevrolet Onix Plus 338 9.02% 3,747 4 Fiat Toro 331 4.83% 6,852 5 Hyundai HB20 309 4.32% 7,147 Santa Catarina 1 Jeep Compass 443 6.49% 6823 two Chevrolet Tracker 329 8.36% 3,936 3 Hyundai HB20 322 4.51% 7,147 4 VW T-Cross 316 5.51% 5,733 5 VW Nivus 290 8.64% 3,356

Source: Fenabrave

Photos: Motor1.com and dissemination