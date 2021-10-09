Pink October: Santander exempts from co-participation gynecological exams

During October Pink, Santander exempted, during this month, the charge of co-participation in the health plan of its employees for breast ultrasound exams, mammography, pap smear, colposcopy and transvaginal ultrasound.

“A permanent demand of the union movement is the reduction of health plan costs, in addition to the establishment of a ceiling on the charges for medical procedures, especially co-participation. Therefore, the exemption from this charge for these tests during October Pink is a very positive initiative to encourage prevention, self-care and early diagnosis among banks, and which should definitely be implemented by a bank as profitable as Santander. ” Wanessa de Queiroz, union and banking director at Santander

Pink October

Pink October is an awareness campaign whose main objective is to alert women and society about the importance of prevention and early diagnosis of breast cancer, and, more recently, about cervical cancer.

The National Cancer Institute (Inca) estimates 66,280 new cases of breast cancer in 2021 alone. According to the Cancer Mortality Atlas, 18,068 women died from the disease in 2019 alone.

Regarding cervical cancer, the Inca estimated 16,590 new cases in 2020. According to the Cancer Mortality Atlas, 6,596 women died from the disease in 2019.

Cancer is a disease caused by the disorderly multiplication of abnormal cells, which form a tumor with the potential to invade other organs.

There are several types of cancer. Some develop rapidly, while others grow slowly. Many cases, when treated properly and in a timely manner, have a good prognosis.

Early diagnosis is essential

When diagnosed early, 95% of breast cancer cases are curable. It is essential that women be aware of any changes in the breast.

When women know their breasts well and become familiar with what is normal for them, they can be aware of these changes and seek the health service for diagnostic investigation.

The current orientation is that the woman should carry out the observation and self-examination of the breasts whenever she feels comfortable (in the bath, when changing clothes or in another daily situation).

In addition, the recommendation for women aged 40 years and over is to perform an annual clinical breast exam and mammography.

For women at high risk, which means having a family history of breast cancer in at least one first-degree relative before the age of 50, the recommendation is to perform a clinical breast exam and a mammogram annually after the age of 35 years.

Prevention

Healthy habits can reduce a woman’s risk of developing breast cancer by up to 28%. Among them are:

Practice physical activity regularly;

Eating healthily;

Do not smoke;

Have the proper body weight;

Do not drink alcoholic beverages;

Avoid using synthetic hormones in high doses.