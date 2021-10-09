Piracicaba Hospital (SP) closes its doors for lack of money

by

O PIRANOT enters on duty to inform that Hospital Ilumina, which serves people with cancer, will close its doors today (8th). The reason is lack of resources.

Read the note in full below:

The Ilumina Association, which manages the Ilumina Hospital and the truck, will announce this Friday (October 8), at 4 pm, the closing of its doors, in the presence of employees (who have not been paid for two months) and of patients.

The closure will be as of today, on a temporary basis, as will announce, in detail, the President of the Board of Directors of the Association, the physician and founder of the institution, Dr. Adriana Brasil.

ERRATUM – At 6:30 pm, we corrected the information that the hospital would close for lack of transfer of resources from the City Hall.

Receive real-time updates right on your device.

Director, editor in chief and journalist of PIRANOT. He started working in 2007, at the age of 14, when he launched his first blog on the internet. In 2011, he created PIRANOT and was part of a program on the extinct TV Beira Rio for three years. He studied journalism at UNIMEP and press office at SENAC. He did an internship at the City Council and worked on two radio stations in Piracicaba.