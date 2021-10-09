PIS 2021/2022 per month worked: see how much you can receive

Earlier this year, the PIS calendar was changed and now it will be paid again in February 2022. This is because, basically, the bill that increases the minimum wage to R$1,192 reached the National Congress. However, the value may change if inflation exceeds forecast by the end of this year. But how much will you receive PIS 2021/2022 per month worked?

First, understand that this change in the value of the minimum wage causes a ripple effect and generates changes in several government benefits. For example, the salary bonus PIS-PASEP 2022.

Thus, if the amount of R$1,192 is confirmed, the workers will have this amount as a basis for calculation. In short, it is divided by 12 and multiplied by the months worked in the payment reference year.

PIS 2021/2022 per month worked:

1. month: BRL 99.33

2. months: BRL 198.66

3. months: BRL 298.00

4. months: BRL 397.33

5. months: BRL 496.33

6. months: BRL 596.00

7. months: BRL 695.33

8. months: BRL 794.66

9. months: BRL 894.00

10. months: BRL 999.33

11. months: BRL 1,092.66

12. months: BRL 1,192.00

Who gets the allowance?

In summary, the PIS (Social Integration Program) is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers who work in private companies. As the PASEP (Program for the Formation of Public Servants’ Assets), paid by Banco do Brasil, is intended for public servants.

The Salary Allowance is provided for in the law and is a constitutional right of the worker who:

– Have been registered for at least 5 years in PIS;

– Has received from an employer an average remuneration of up to 2 (two) minimum wages in the period worked in the base year;

– Have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the base year;

– Listed in the RAIS – Annual List of Social Information – relevant to the base year.

In the CAIXA Worker Application, you can find out about the Salary Allowance and Unemployment Insurance, check the payment schedule, check the released installments and ask questions. And all of this with just a few taps.​

