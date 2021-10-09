PIS/Pasep allowance will have new rules for payment in 2022

In recent months, much has been said about the postponement of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus to 2022. Despite a lot of talk about it, little stands out about some changes to the benefit for next year.

That’s because in 2022 new salary bonus rules will start to apply, such as the change in payment dates, so if you want to follow all the changes that are to come, keep following!

New salary bonus changes in 2022

Let’s understand the main changes for the benefit in the coming year and how the payment system should work.

Payment of PIS/Pasep

Usually the salary bonus starts to be paid from July of one year and ends in June of the following year. However, now the PIS/Pasep amounts will be paid from January to December of each year, to workers identified based on information provided by employers in the previous year.

In addition, as stipulated by Resolution 896, it was defined that, starting next year, the Salary Bonus will be paid according to the calendar that will be released by the Board in January.

Thus, the payment of PIS/Pasep will start right in the month following the definition of the calendar, that is, in February the beneficiaries will start receiving the benefit.

The amounts of the Salary Allowance will be paid from January to December of each year, to workers identified based on information provided by employers, in the previous year.

Allowance will have the value readjusted

PIS/Pasep is paid based on the current minimum wage. Therefore, all workers entitled to the benefit will receive according to the national floor.

It is worth remembering that according to the last projection for the month of September, the minimum wage for next year is already estimated at R$1,192, thus, so far workers will be able to receive up to R$1,192.

It is important to note that the amount to be received from the salary bonus varies according to the number of months worked in the base year, that is, those who worked all year round receive a minimum wage and those who worked for a shorter period receive a proportional wage.

Summary

Let’s summarize what will change in PIS/Pasep without 2022: