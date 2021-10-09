PlayStation President frustrated that his games don’t reach more people • Eurogamer.pt

While previously saying exclusives are a platform’s greatest triumph, Jim Ryan commented that it’s frustrating to see that amazing PlayStation Studios games are locked to a certain audience due to the console model.

Ryan participated in GI.Live and addressed the reach of the console industry and how it can’t compete with movies and music in terms of virtually limitless reach across the world.

“I hope PlayStation 5, and I really believe PS5 will be Sony’s biggest, best and most beloved PlayStation to date. I hope that happens.”

“I would also like to live in a world where the games we create on PlayStation can be enjoyed by many billions of people. Perhaps hundreds of millions of people. Currently, success in the current model of consoles, with a great PlayStation success we speak of ten or twenty million people capable of playing that game.”

“We talk about games compared to music, we talk about games compared to movies. Music is movies, they can be enjoyed by virtually unlimited audiences. And I think some of the art created by our studios is some of the best entertainment created in the world .”

“Blocking the audience for the amazing art, wonderful entertainment that our studios are creating, locking the audience for that at 20 or 39 million leaves me frustrated. I would love to see a world where billions of people can enjoy these games.”

Does Ryan already have plans to expand PlayStation Studios games to the PC on launch day, or is he talking about a PS Now service capable of bringing these games to more players like the Xbox Game Pass for mobile and in the future directly from TV?