Pope Francis appoints Saint Irenaeus of Lyon Doctor of the Church

Vatican, Oct. 21 / 09:10 am (ACI).- Pope Francis will proclaim Saint Irenaeus of Lyon Doctor of the Church with the title of doctor unitatis, Doctor of the Unit. The pope made this announcement on Thursday, October 7, at a meeting with members of the “Sant Irenaeus Mixed Orthodox-Catholic Working Group” at the Vatican Apostolic Palace.

For Francis, the figure of Saint Irenaeus is important today for ecumenical dialogue between Catholics and Orthodox because “he came from the East, exercised his episcopal ministry in the West and was a great spiritual and theological bridge between Eastern and Western Christians.”

Saint Irenaeus was born in the year 125 in Asia Minor. With a solid academic and religious background, he had extensive knowledge of the Sacred Scriptures, literature and philosophy, he was in close contact with the disciples of the apostles, such as St. Polycarp.

As bishop of Lyon, he distinguished himself by fighting the heresies of the time with arguments he presented in five books. St. Irenaeus especially refuted the doctrine of the Gnostics, a heretical current that represented the main threat to the faith and the Church at the time.

According to tradition, Saint Irenaeus was martyred, but the details of his death are unknown. His relics disappeared in 1562 after his tomb was destroyed by the Calvinists.

St. Irenaeus will be the second Doctor of the Church proclaimed in this pontificate. The first Church Doctor declared by Francis was St. Gregory of Narek.

In previous pontificates, Benedict XVI named St. John of Avila and St. Hildegard of Bingen as Doctors of the Church.

St. John Paul II proclaimed St. Teresa of the Child Jesus. São Paulo VI named Santa Teresa d’Ávila and Santa Catarina de Sena. St. John XXIII named St. Lawrence of Brindisi, and Pius XII named St. Anthony of Padua Doctor of the Church.

