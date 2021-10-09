Pope starts work for the Synod and asks for a different and open Church

VATICAN, OCT 9 (ANSA) – Pope Francis began work on Saturday (9) for the opening session of the 16th General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops and called for a “different” Church to overcome “vertical, distorted and partial views” , with more openness and dialogue.

“When we speak of a Synodal Church, we cannot be content with form, but we also need substance, instruments and structures that favor dialogue and interaction in the People of God, especially between priests and lay people,” said the Pontiff, in front of hundreds of participants.

Francis defended the structural change towards a Church as “an open place where everyone feels at home and can participate”, including women.

The religious reflected on the beginning of the Synod of Bishops, dedicated this year to “synodality”, in which religious from all over the world, faithful and members of the Roman Curia participate, and presented three “key words”: “communion, participation, mission”.

“Let the brothers and sisters listen about the hopes and crises of faith in different parts of the world, about the urgency of the renewal of pastoral life, about the signs that come from local realities.

We have the opportunity to become a nearby Church”, he warned.

Jorge Bergoglio believes that the Church should have an attitude of “compassion and tenderness” towards society and establish “greater bonds of friendship” with it. “A Church that does not stray from life, but takes charge of the fragility and poverty of our time, healing the wounds”, he recommended.

The leader of the Catholic Church assured that “everyone is called to participate in the Church’s life and mission, because otherwise, if they do not include all the faithful, the communion speeches run the risk of remaining in pious intentions”.

“In this sense, we are making progress, but it still costs a little and we are forced to register the discomfort and suffering of many pastoral agents, of organizations of participation of dioceses and parishes and of women who are often still on the sidelines”, she warned.

For the Pope, there is a need to promote a way of acting “characterized by the true participation” of all, “an indispensable ecclesial commitment”.

In addition, Francis asked the Synod not to succumb to “intellectualism” and “abstraction” and not to limit itself to being “a kind of study group with cultivated and abstract discourses on the problems of the Church and the world”.

“I reinforce that the Synod is not a Parliament, an opinion poll, the Synod is an ecclesial moment, the protagonist of the Synod is the Holy Spirit”, he declared.

The intervention also called for the overcoming of “immobilism”, which would lead to accepting “old solutions to new problems”. “This phrase is poison to the life of the Church. Anyone who moves on this horizon, even without realizing it, makes the mistake of not taking seriously the times we live in”, he warned.

According to him, “it is important that the synodal path is truly such, that it is an ongoing process; involve, at different stages and from the ground up, the local Churches, in a passionate and incarnated work, which imprints a style of communion and participation oriented towards the mission”.

“Come the Holy Spirit. You who raise new languages ​​and put words of life on our lips, save us from becoming a museum Church, beautiful but silent, with a lot of past and little future”, prayed the Pontiff to close his speech, amidst applause.

The 16th general assembly of the Synod of Bishops will run until October 2023, preceded by an unprecedented process of consultation, and in a decentralized manner, for the first time, with diocesan and continental assemblies. (ANSA)

