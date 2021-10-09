Porto Alegre monitors suspected outbreak of Acute Diarrheal Disease in a kindergarten

An outbreak of Acute Diarrheal Disease (ADD) is monitored by the Porto Alegre Health Department (SMS) in a kindergarten school. According to the folder, the occurrence was notified on Friday and involves two people, without disclosing whether they are children or employees. The suspect is monitored by the Epidemiological Surveillance Team.

This is not the first recent case of ADD in the municipality. Over the past month, SMS has identified an outbreak of this type in a hospital setting, with three people infected. According to the Secretariat, all diagnosed are already well.

Norovirus is possibly associated with drinking water, but it can also be transmitted through food or from person to person. The Municipality of Porto Alegre, however, guarantees that the water supply to the population is treated, including a disinfection step. In this step, chlorine is applied, which promotes the inactivation of microorganisms that may exist in the water and that could transmit and cause illnesses.

“Every day, almost 3,000 analyzes are carried out to certify that the water delivered to citizens meets the limits established by the Ministry of Health. Municipal Water and Sewage (Dmae), Alexandre Garcia.

RS has at least 25 cities on alert

The presence of Acute Diarrheal Disease already leaves at least 25 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul on alert. According to a bulletin released by the State Department of Health (SES), cases began to be reported in late August. In nine of these cities a virus called Norovirus has been identified as the cause of these cases of gastrointestinal illnesses.

In other cities, cases are still under investigation. So far, there have been more than 2,000 notifications, and some municipalities only reported that they had one or more outbreaks identified, confirming the number of people. The investigation and control measures are being carried out by the respective municipalities, Regional Health Coordination (CRS) and State Health Surveillance Coordination (Cevs).

care

The main orientation of SES to the population is the consumption of water only from safe and treated sources, which have a chlorine disinfection process or other technology. It is also important to periodically clean water tanks.

Check out some listed items:

• Sanitize your hands properly and frequently with soap and water;

• Consume water from safe sources (drinking);

• In emergency situations (lack of access to drinking water), it is recommended to boil the water before consumption and before preparing food for at least 5 minutes;

• Consume ice from potable/boiled water;

• After preparing food, clean the surfaces, equipment and utensils used with soap and water, finishing the cleaning with a diluted chlorinated solution, without rinsing;





• Clean the water tank once a year or whenever necessary.