pre-sale of iPhones 13 in Brazil will start 10/15 – MacMagazine

As we do MacMagazine we had advanced a week ago, the pre-sale of the iPhones 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max in fact it will start in Brazil next Friday, day October 15th.

Just now, the Itau bank fired SMS messages and emails to customers warning them of the impending arrival of the iPhone 13.

The reason Itaú is publicizing this, of course, has to do with the “iPhone para Semper” program — which, by the way, has already had the participation of more than 100,000 people.

The operator’s website TIM it also confirms the date, as the reader Matheus Lima warned us:

As we had detailed, the pre-sale will take place on 10/15 and the devices will begin to reach consumers and stores a week later, in 10/22.

So far, Apple Brazil has not confirmed the date on its page, but if things happen like last year, it will also participate in the pre-sale of the devices. Previously, only operators and retail chains make this advance sale.

Here are the national prices for the devices, as we have already disclosed:

Model 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB iPhone 13 mini BRL 6,599 BRL 7,599 R$9,599 — iPhone 13 BRL 7,599 R$8,599 R$10,599 — iPhone 13 Pro R$9,499 R$10,499 R$12,499 R$14,499 iPhone 13 Pro Max R$10,499 R$11,499 R$13,499 R$15,499

Excited by the arrival of Apple’s new smartphones? 🇧🇷

iPhones 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max

in apple

Cash price: from R$8,549.10

Installment price: in up to 12 installments of R$791.58

Colors: sierra blue, silver, gold or graphite

Capabilities: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB

Launch: september 2021

iPhones 13 and 13 mini

in apple

Cash price: from BRL 5,939.10

Installment price: in up to 12 installments of R$549.92

Colors: pink, blue, midnight, mirror or (PRODUCT)RED

Capabilities: 128GB, 256GB or 512GB

Launch: september 2021

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: O MacMagazine You receive a small commission for every sale made through the links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything more for the products you buy through our affiliate links.