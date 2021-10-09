pre-sale of iPhones 13 in Brazil will start 10/15 – MacMagazine

As we do MacMagazine we had advanced a week ago, the pre-sale of the iPhones 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max in fact it will start in Brazil next Friday, day October 15th.
Just now, the Itau bank fired SMS messages and emails to customers warning them of the impending arrival of the iPhone 13.
The reason Itaú is publicizing this, of course, has to do with the “iPhone para Semper” program — which, by the way, has already had the participation of more than 100,000 people.
The operator’s website TIM it also confirms the date, as the reader Matheus Lima warned us:
As we had detailed, the pre-sale will take place on 10/15 and the devices will begin to reach consumers and stores a week later, in 10/22.
So far, Apple Brazil has not confirmed the date on its page, but if things happen like last year, it will also participate in the pre-sale of the devices. Previously, only operators and retail chains make this advance sale.
Here are the national prices for the devices, as we have already disclosed:
|Model
|128GB
|256GB
|512GB
|1TB
|iPhone 13 mini
|BRL 6,599
|BRL 7,599
|R$9,599
|—
|iPhone 13
|BRL 7,599
|R$8,599
|R$10,599
|—
|iPhone 13 Pro
|R$9,499
|R$10,499
|R$12,499
|R$14,499
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|R$10,499
|R$11,499
|R$13,499
|R$15,499
Excited by the arrival of Apple’s new smartphones? 🇧🇷
