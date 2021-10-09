Pre-sale of the iPhone 13 line in Brazil will officially start on October 15th

Update (10/08/2021) – by DT

Confirming rumors that surfaced last week, the new ones iPhones 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will have pre-sales in Brazil officially started next friday the 15th of october. THE information was officially confirmed by the operator TIM, which added a section on its official website for customers to pre-register for the purchase of devices first hand.





O Banco Itaú also fired a series of SMS messages and emails informing your customers about the availability of new Apple smartphones here. The financial institution is well known for its “iPhone pra Semper” financing program, which has already had the adhesion of more than 100 thousand people, inclusive.





THE Apple Brazil has not yet confirmed the date on its official website, but if Apple follows the same strategy as last year, the pre-sale of new devices should also be offered by the company. A few years ago, only operators and retail chains performed advance sales. So, are you going to buy a cell phone in the new generation of iPhones? Tell us in the comments below!

Original text (10/01/2021)

Officially joined last September 14th and having pre-sales started in several countries on the 17th of the same month, the new iPhones 13 have not yet gained an official launch date in Brazil. However, according to the website specialized in MacMagazine, the pre-sale of the new generation of iPhones in the Brazilian market should officially start on October 15th, following the tradition of being on a Friday.





It is noteworthy that the devices are gone duly approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). With that, they already have all the necessary authorization to be launched here. It all depends on Apple’s strategy alone. The difference between the launch in the United States and the arrival in Brazil should be around a month, the same period seen in the year past. This indicates that Apple appears to be increasingly aligned in its international expansion.





You prices of new devices have already been officially announced and as expected, they are very salty. You values ​​start from BRL 6,599.00 for the most basic version of iPhone 13 Mini and reach up to high BRL 15,499.00 for the most complete model in the line Pro Max. Among the highlights of the new line are the presence of a smaller notch, support for 5G and the debut of the new A15 Bionic processor, which promises to be up to 50% faster than competing chips. Are you excited about the arrival of the new iPhones in Brazil? Want to buy one? Tell us in the comments below!

