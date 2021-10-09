Pre-sale of the iPhone 13 line in Brazil will start on October 15th – 10/08/2021

The pre-sale of Apple’s new line of cell phones will begin next Friday (15th). Prices for the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max start at R$6,599 and can reach R$15,499.

The date was confirmed by Apple after some partners – such as the bank Itaú – have disclosed information that the new iPhones may be booked as early as next week. The official sale is expected to start on October 22nd.

The models 13 mini and 13 will be sold in red, stellar (white), midnight (black), blue and pink. The 13 Pro line is available in graphite, gold, silver and sierra blue. Check all prices:

iPhone 13 mini (5.4 inches)

128 GB: BRL 6,599 (BRL 5,939.10 in cash)

256 GB: BRL 7,599 (BRL 6,839.10 in cash)

512 GB: BRL 9,599 (BRL 8,639.10 in cash

iPhone 13 (6.1 inches)

128 GB: BRL 7,599 (BRL 6,839.10 in cash)

256 GB: BRL 8,599 (BRL 7,739.10 in cash)

512 GB: BRL 10,599 (BRL 9,539.10 in cash)

iPhone 13 Pro (6.1 inches)

128 GB: BRL 9,499 (BRL 8,549.10 in cash)

256 GB: BRL 10,499 (BRL 9,449.10 in cash)

512 GB: BRL 12,499 (BRL 11,249.10 in cash)

1 ALSO : BRL 15,499 (BRL 13,049.10 in cash)

iPhone 13 Pro Max (6.7 inches)

128 GB: BRL 10,499 (BRL 9,449.10 in cash)

256 GB: BRL 11,499 (BRL 10,349.10 in cash)

512 GB: BRL 13,499 (BRL 12,149.10 in cash)

1 ALSO : BRL 15,499 (BRL 13,949.10 in cash)

What’s new about cell phones

The releases have a more resistant screen and protection against water, 20% smaller notch on the front and the possibility of recording videos with background blur (technology that the company called cinematographic mode).

Apple’s new cell phones have a very similar design, with slight differences in the material used to build the devices.

While the back of the iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 13 is made of glass with aluminum, the Pro and Pro Max brothers have textured glass and a stainless steel frame, which make them more elegant.

They all have the screen Ceramic Shield on the front, which has protection gorilla Glass against scratches, dust and water.

The lightest of all, as you’d expect from the size of the display, is the iPhone 13 mini, which weighs just 140 grams. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the heaviest at 238 grams.

Apple’s entire lineup is the same thickness (7.65mm), being slightly thicker than the iPhones in Line 12, which were 7.4mm.

iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will be sold in four colors Image: Reproduction

The screen size of the releases follow the 2020 generation pattern:

iPhone 13 mini : 5.4 inches (13.7 cm), 60 Hz

: 5.4 inches (13.7 cm), 60 iPhone 13: 6.1 inches (15.5 cm), 60 Hz

iPhone 13 Pro: 6.1 inches (15.5 cm) , 120 Hz

, 120 iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6.7 inches (17 cm), 120 Hz

The screen of all iPhones in the 13 line is by Oled, which has organic diodes that emit light. Compared to LCD models, Oled technology has high contrast levels, more realistic colors and helps to save battery power. That’s why it has become standard in top-of-the-line models.

The real difference is between the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max models, which for the first time bring a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. since touch response is also faster — the higher this rate, the better.

However, as the feature can consume a lot of battery, Apple has also introduced Pro Motion technology in the devices — used since 2017 in Pro iPads. This function automatically adjusts the display refresh rate as needed and the content presented, preventing unnecessary expense power.

cameras

Both iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 13 have two identical rear cameras, with 12 MP resolution, f/1.6 aperture on the main lens and f/2.4 on the ultra-angle lens. These numbers indicate how much light is captured by the device when taking a picture. In short, the lower the number, the better.

On 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max models, the aperture of the main (f/1.5) and ultra-angle (f/1.8) lenses It’s A little better. Which means more light enters the camera and pictures in dimly lit environments are clearer and more visible.

In addition, there is a third lens, the telephoto lens, with zoom optic of 3x and f/2.8 aperture.

iPhone 13 mini: dual camera (main and ultra-angle) and front, all 12 MP

iPhone 13: dual camera (main and ultra-angle) and front, all 12 MP

iPhone 13 Pro: triple camera (main, telephoto and ultra-angle) and front, all 12 MP

iPhone 13 Pro Max: triple camera (main, telephoto and ultra-angle) and front, all 12 MP

Other advantages of the Pro line are the LiDAR scanner, which is capable of detecting and measuring the distance of objects in an environment through the emission of infrared waves, and also the Cinema Mode for recording videos with depth of field. The functionality allows for background blur on videos, just as the Portrait Mode does on photos.

Processor and battery

The processor, named A15 bionic, promises to be 50% faster than the fastest competitor, according to Apple. Both support 5G internet and accessories MagSafe with company magnets.

In terms of battery life, Apple only says that the iPhone 13 lasts about 2 hours longer than the iPhone 12. The iPhone 13 mini lasts 1 hour and longer than 12 mini.

*With an article by Vinicius Oliveira