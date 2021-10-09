Premier League clubs ask for meeting after sale of Newcastle, which could be the destination of Philippe Coutinho | english football

The confirmation of the purchase of Newcastle by a Saudi Arabian investment fund left English football in an uproar. On the one hand, fans of the team celebrating the possibility of having millionaire reinforcements. On the other hand, the concern with the origin of all the money. According to The Guardian newspaper, the other 19 clubs in the first division are pressing the Premier League for an emergency meeting next week because of this.

1 of 4 Fan in typical Arab costume reproducing Newcastle shirt stripes celebrates purchase of English club by Saudi investment fund in front of St James’ Park stadium — Photo: Reuters/Lee Smith Fan in typical Arab costume reproducing the stripes of the Newcastle shirt celebrates the purchase of the English club by a Saudi investment fund in front of the St James’ Park stadium — Photo: Reuters/Lee Smith

The associations are concerned that the league’s brand “may be damaged”. After all, the investment fund (PIF) is controlled by the government of Saudi Arabia. So much so that Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who holds the title of “governor” of the PIF and called “His Excellency”, was appointed to the position in 2015 by Mohammad bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia and accused of crimes against journalists, to suppress civil rights and other dictatorial abuses.

Talks to acquire the club began 18 months ago and, at the time, sparked a debate over the use of football by dictatorial governments. The NGO Amnesty International alerted the Premier League about the operation.

According to human rights groups, the Saudi government’s idea is to use Newcastle to do “sportwashing”, that is, the use of sport as a way to erase – or hide – actions that governments do not want to be known by the rest of the world. PSG, which belongs to Qatar, and Manchester City, from a group from Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, are two examples.

Coutinho in the crosshairs, and worried idol

In the European press, speculations about possible reinforcements for Newcastle, current penultimate placed in the English Championship, are already popping up. Among these names appears that of Brazilian Philippe Coutinho, who could be traded by Barcelona for around 50 million euros (R$ 318 million).

In addition to the ex-vascaíno, athletes such as Cavani, Manchester United, Icardi, PSG, as well as coaches such as Antonio Conte and Steven Gerrard are speculated. It is speculated that, in all, Newcastle’s new owners plan to invest 235 million pounds (R$ 1.7 billion) in reinforcements and infrastructure for the club.

2 of 4 Philippe Coutinho at Barcelona training — Photo: Miguel Ruiz/FC Barcelona Philippe Coutinho at Barcelona training — Photo: Miguel Ruiz/FC Barcelona

And all this money for Newcastle, or rather for the Arab investment fund, is no problem. PIF has assets of over 320 billion pounds (BRL 2.4 trillion), much more than Nasser Al-Khelaifi, owner of PSG, which boasts a fortune of 6.5 billion pounds, and Sheikh Mansour, owner Manchester City whose equity is around 23.2 billion pounds. Currently, PSG and City are the richest clubs in the world.

Despite Newcastle’s possibility of becoming a new European giant, Allan Shearer, one of the biggest idols in the club’s history, shows concern about this change in level.

In an open letter to “The Athletic” portal, the former striker and current commentator spoke about the contradictions in accepting the investment of a dictatorial government (and recalls that other clubs, such as Chelsea and Manchester City, also receive or have received financial contributions from foreign countries). See an excerpt below:

“Football puts us in difficult positions. And it can make us hypocrites too. We hate that bastard who plays hard for another team, until the moment he signs with our club and becomes our bastard. The VAR is a joke. But then our team gets a helping hand, and the VAR turns out to be the best thing ever.

When it comes to bad behavior or bad or good decisions, we tiptoe into a minefield. We only care about ourselves.

3 of 4 Alan Shearer is a BBC commentator — Photo: Reproduction SporTV Alan Shearer is a BBC commentator — Photo: Reproduction SporTV

If Saudis are the problem, then I accept it, respect it and completely understand it. But there were other problems as well. Perhaps it was involvement in the Premier League of Russia, China or Abu Dhabi. Maybe they were Americans using the club’s own money to complete the purchase. Qatar will host a World Cup within a year. Saudi Arabia invests in all types of business in that country and in a variety of sports around the world. It was just a matter of time before they tackled football.

It came to Newcastle and I’m excited about the prospect as well as conflicted. I want my team to compete and challenge, I want my club to mean something beyond its brooding, awkward and unhappy existence under Mike Ashley (former club owner). I have this chance now and I am happy. I want my club to represent my city and my region, not an authoritarian and distant regime, but it seems that the second thing is opening the way for the first.”

Newcastle, founded in 1892 and the first English club to have a Brazilian in its squad (Mirandinha, ex-Palmeiras, in the 80s), is the current penultimate place in the Premier League and has four Premier League titles, the last of which he won in the 1926/27 season.