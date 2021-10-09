Prevent Senior’s founder reveals the reason for the accusations and shoots: ‘We are not pocketmen or Lulists’ – Prism

Several accusations are being made to the operator Prevent Senior in the Covid-19 Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI). Some doctors claimed they were coerced into prescribing early treatment medications to patients. In addition, they accused the company of omitting deaths, especially those who participated in a study on the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine.

In an exclusive interview with this blog, the founding CEO of Prevent Senior, Fernando Parrillo, 53, clarified what is happening and explained why the accusations are unfounded. “They are saying that we omit deaths, underreport cases and, amazingly, even kill patients. These are lies manipulated by three doctors fired by the operator for poor functional performance and who tried millionaire labor agreements. In fact, these complaints were taken to the CPI because of the company has not accepted the agreements,” he reveals.

The operator says it will forward documents to the Regional Council of Medicine of SP (Cremesp) that prove that these doctors prescribed hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, azithromycin and vitamins to themselves and their families.

Anyway, all complaints will be evaluated by the Public Ministry and the Justice, which carry out the technical investigations. “I am sure that, with the right to full defense, it will be proven that we did not commit these absurdities that were brought to the CPI”, adds the company’s founder.

Mastering in procedural law and citizenship, Lucas Pagani clarifies that the beneficiaries are the ones who should go to court if they feel aggrieved. “What the CPI is doing is an attack on the Constitution, breaking all fundamental rights, without the legitimacy to do so. They are targeting Prevent Senior for pure political persecution. Not to mention that the accusations, in general, are generic, even the STF has already said that they are exaggerating.”

Asked about a possible relationship with the government, the founder denies. “Prevent Senior doesn’t have a political side. We’re not “Ponconaristas nor Lulistas. Nothing. Now, with the controversy and politicization related to the use of some drugs, such as hydroxychloroquine, we end up being labeled as “Pontonaristas”, as members of the parallel cabinet. sizeless nonsense.”

CPI or political stage?

It is important to remember that Covid’s CPI was created in April of this year to investigate possible omissions by the government in combating the pandemic, that is, to discover possible embezzlement of public money and negligence in the public service (and not in the private one). The president of the CPI is senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) and the rapporteur is senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL).

“Where does Prevent fit into the CPI’s objective? It has not received public money or an overpriced contract, and there is no evidence of legal irregularity. They are using the company to promote themselves, they want to paint it as a genocide, and them as ‘ good ones’. But a quick survey of the people who are in charge of this commission is enough to conclude that they have nothing of ‘nice ones'”, warns the specialist in procedural law and citizenship, Lucas Pagani.

Although investigations are ongoing, part of the press commits the same mistake as in the Escola Base case, condemning without waiting for a trial. “There are journalists who are being correct, but other vehicles adopted a prior judgment, almost inquisitorial. We are living the spectacle of denunciation, but facts are facts and will be clarified by the Justice”, reaffirms Fernando Parrillo.

Prevent denies the allegations, but the founder admits that there may have been errors. “But punctual errors, such as a poorly filled out certificate, for example. There were more than 50 thousand Covid calls, more than 500 thousand tests. If there were errors, they should be corrected. It is even healthy for an investigation to point this out. Now, say that we’re Nazis and murderers is something, as the CPI put it, much closer to a conspiracy theory novel. It would be funny if it weren’t a farce.”

Future?

Prevent Senior was known for providing more affordable health plans for the elderly, and today it has more than half a million beneficiaries in São Paulo, Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, Porto Alegre and Curitiba.

For those who are concerned about what will happen with the network’s service, Fernando guarantees that nothing will change. “One important thing to say to them is that the company has economic solidity to guarantee service to everyone. We will continue working to provide, as always, a good service, with the usual affection, to our beneficiaries.”

For him, Prevent has bothered certain authorities. “Our differential is prevention, and this is done with management. We also didn’t save on exams and we invested more than R$ 250 million in the pandemic. During this period, we didn’t neglect the rest, we implemented robotic surgery to treat prostate cancers, for example. And we have an airline to carry out medical removals when patients need it, something we offer them free of charge, despite not being provided for in the contract. We are bothering a lot of people,” he concludes.

More than 54,000 policyholders even issued a petition in defense of the company. The document calls for “greater responsibility in investigations and disclosure, with respect to the thousands of beneficiaries who may be affected”.

Unfortunately, the truth is that this Covid-19 Parliamentary Inquiry Commission has become an opportunity for a political and ideological platform.

The doctor and president of the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), Mauro Ribeiro, regretted the course of investigations and defended medical autonomy. “The members of the CPI made clear the option of giving a platform to those who maintain a discourse in line with a certain vision, far from the reality faced by doctors on the front line. In view of this, I remain firm in my convictions in favor of the autonomy of the doctor and the patient. , millenary principle, pillar of the practice of medicine.”