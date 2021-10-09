probable teams, embezzlements and where to watch

This Saturday night, Flamengo and Fortaleza measure forces at Arena Castelão, at 7pm, in a match valid for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. The duel marks a meeting between two teams that fight directly for the title. Both are in the G4 with 39 points won, but Rubro-Negro has three games less than Leão do Pici.







Flamengo and Fortaleza are fighting for the title of the Brasileirão (Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo) Photo: Throw!

The team from Ceará was coming from a bad moment in Brasileirão, but beat Fluminense at Maracanã in the last round and is excited for the confrontation this Saturday. The embezzlement will be Marcelo Benevenuto, who received his third yellow card against Tricolor.

Cariocas, on the other hand, must count on the returns of Diego Alves and Filipe Luís for confrontation. The goalkeeper presented a flu picture before the match against Red Bull Bragantino and became a last-minute embezzlement in the last round. Already the lateral was preserved, but will be back against Fortaleza.

DATASHEET

Fortaleza x Flamengo

date and time: 10/09/2021, at 7 pm

Local: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Referee: Felipe Fernandes de Lima (MG)

assistants: Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira (MG) and Fernanda Nândrea Gomes Antunes (FIFA-MG)

fourth referee :Luiz César de Oliveira Magalhães (CE)

VAR: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira (VAR-FIFA/MG)

where to watch: Premiere and realtime by THROW!

LIKELY TEAM

FORTRESS (Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda)

Felipe Alves; Tinga, Jackson and Titi; Felipe, Ederson, Yago Pikachu, Lucas Crispim and Lucas Lima; David and Robson.

Suspended: Marcelo Benevenuto

hanging: Titi, Igor Torres, Robson, Matheus Vargas, Matheus Jussa, Ronald and Felipe Alves

Outside:-

FLAMEGO (Technician: Renato Gaucho)

Diego Alves; Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Thiago Maia, Andreas Pereira and Vitinho; Bruno Henrique and Pedro.

Suspended:-

hanging: Bruno Henrique, Diego, Vitinho

Outside: Arrascaeta, David Luiz, Diego, Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol and Isla