Queiroga relativizes the 600,000 deaths by Covid in Brazil: ‘Heart disease alone is over 380,000 [óbitos] every year’ | Health

When answering a question from a journalist about what was missing for Brazil to avoid so many lost lives, Queiroga cited data on deaths from heart disease and cancer, and claimed that Covid killed in “everywhere in the world” –Brazil is the second country with more deaths in absolute numbers, behind only the United Statess.

“First of all, only 380 thousand from heart disease [mortes] every year. If counting in the same period [março de 2020, quando houve a primeira morte por Covid no país], we would also have alarming figures. Cancer also has a high incidence of deaths. “And Covid-19 is an international health emergency that has led to deaths in all parts of the world,” said the minister.

According to data from the Brazilian Society of Cardiology, there were 310,500 deaths from heart problems in 2021. As for cancer, 232,000 people died in 2019, the latest data available, according to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), of the Ministry of Health.

The minister also shared responsibility with states and municipalities, which are part of the Unified Health System (SUS). “It is a task for all of us. We are working to have better results every day, not only with Covid, but with other problems.” He also stated that doctors learned to deal with the disease over time and that “knowledge was advancing”.

1 of 1 The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga — Photo: Reproduction The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga — Photo: Reproduction

At the same press conference, the Ministry of Health also stated that its planning for 2022 provides for an investment of R$ 11 billion for the vaccination campaign against Covid-19.

For the first time, portfolio managers explained some of the known details of the next round of vaccinations. According to the government, after a meeting and debates with experts, it is already planned for next year: