Record TV does not comment on the expulsion of Dynho Alves from A Fazenda 13

After Rico Melquiades threw his coffee away at A Fazenda 13 and was confronted by Dynho Alves, the former MTV accused MC Mirella’s husband of assault. The public on social networks soon asked for the pawn’s expulsion. Record TV, however, did not comment on the case when questioned by the website Notícias da TV.

The internet called for the expulsion of Dynho Alves and Victor Pecoraro. The first for the alleged tripping, the second for throwing a bottle of yogurt in Rico’s face during a “food war”.

Due to the station’s silence, internet users began to publish the rules of the game on social networks.

“According to the survival manual, a pawn can be removed from the game by physical and deliberate violence or any attitude that could put at risk the physical integrity of one or more participants”, says the rule cited by the fans of Melquiades.

Record must comment on the case on this Friday’s program (8/10). If Edir Macedo’s broadcaster decides to expel Dynho or Victor, this will be the third low in the edition.

Fernanda Medrado asked to leave the reality show in the first week, while Nego do Borel was expelled after accusations of vulnerable rape against Dayane Mello.