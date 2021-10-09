Referee attacked by player in RS must be away from football for 3 months | Rio Grande do Sul

Rodrigo confirmed the information to ge. The referee must still undergo a medical evaluation next Thursday (14) to know if he will perform a surgical procedure or not.

“I had an MRI, I have a lesion in the C6 there in the cervical, in vertebra 6, a ligament lesion. I will have to wear this collar for 90 days, at home, without working. If by chance there is a slippage of the vertebrae, I will have I have to undergo surgery. I hope not, but if I have to, it will be very simple,” he said.

The surgery was scheduled to take place last Thursday (7), but was re-evaluated, according to Rodrigo’s report on social networks.

“I was going to go to surgery, in the end I didn’t have to. The doctors analyzed it and it’s a case that could be surgical, it might not be. So I’ll wait another week, next Thursday I’ll do another x-ray and, after that, I’ll wait that keep everything the same and do not need surgery, which will heal naturally”.

Referee is unconscious after being attacked by a player in the second division of football in Rio Grande do Sul

The fact occurred 14 minutes into the second half of the match between São Paulo de Rio Grande and Guarani de Venâncio Aires, as shown by video above. After a foul is not called, player William Ribeiro complains to the referee, who signals his infraction.

William then fires two shots at Crivellaro, one of them when he’s already fallen on the lawn. He remains immobile after suffering the aggression and players from both teams call for medical attention. The match was suspended and resumed the following day.

William was even arrested in the act of attempted murder in the early morning of the 5th. He was released on the same day.

In a statement released on Wednesday (6), William’s defense said that “the player never took the risk or intended to kill the referee.”