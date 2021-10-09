Research entities criticize proposal that withdraws R$ 600 million in investments | Policy

They point out that it is a blow to science that harms the country’s development and impedes research initiatives such as the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq).

As it was approved, the proposal takes 90% of the resources from the National Scientific and Technological Development Fund (FNDCT) and transfers them to other areas of seven ministries.

The FNDCT is managed by a council linked to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. The fund’s objective is to finance innovation and scientific and technological development to promote the country’s economic and social development.

Initiative for Science and Technology in Parliament (ICTP.br)

In a note to the president of the Senate and Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), the Initiative for Science and Technology in Parliament (ICTP.br) stated that the proposal by the Ministry of Economy “affronts national science”.

“It is a hard blow to science and innovation, which harms national development,” said ICTP.br.

ICTP.br, a group that brings together research entities, criticized the Ministry of Economy’s argument that the resources transferred to science and technology were not being used.

In the document, ICTP.br also classifies as “perverse” the practice of allocating 50% of FNDCT resources as repayable credit, that is, which is collected by the Treasury at the end of the year if it is not used.

“It is given with one hand, to withdraw with the other. In this process, national science agonizes”, he pointed out.

Brazilian Society for the Advancement of Science (SBPC)

According to the SBPC, the funds would be used to cover costs for the resumption of the Universal Public Call, announced in August by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

“It causes justified indignation that the economic team refuses to comply with the country’s laws, maneuvering in the last minutes of a legislative process that has its time, to avoid allocating the money raised to finance science, technology and innovation,” said the SBPC.

“When we most need science, the economic team acts against the law, with maneuvers that suggest a deliberate intention to harm the scientific development of Brazil”, he continued.

National Association of Graduate Students (ANPG)

The National Association of Graduate Students (ANPG) said that there will be no money to pay researchers’ scholarships.

“In practice, it is the total dismantling of the CNPq and the burial of projects such as the Universal Notice, the farewell to the recomposition of programs from the National Institutes of Science and Technology, Junior Post-Doctorate, Science at School, Brazilian Multipurpose Reactor and the Virus Network (an initiative with projects that fight emerging viruses, such as Covid-19)”, said ANPG.

The group held a virtual meeting this Saturday (9) to discuss the crisis of science with the cut in resources.

Scientific Disseminators

Among scientific popularizers, the expectation is that the cut of more than 90% in research resources will make the future of science in Brazil even more complicated.

The director of the Human Genome Research Center at the University of São Paulo, Mayana Zatz, said that the reallocation of resources will bury science.

“The 90% cut in the funding for science will definitely bury it. Members of parliament, don’t let that happen. Don’t bury the country’s future,” he said.

Microbiologist Atila Iamarino also criticized the proposal: “Cut science, cut the forest, cut education, cut life expectancy… cut our future. And for very little.”