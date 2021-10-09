Return classification: mineiros shine, and paulistas congest the relegation zone | statistical spy

Atlético and América miners are flying at the start of the second round and, respectively, occupy the first two positions in the classification, tied for points and undefeated, as well as Corinthians. As the teams have different number of games due to the postponement of two matches from round #23, we chose to organize the teams by the percentage of points won in their games, as well as using the average of goals for and against for the tiebreakers.
And if the two teams from Minas Gerais compete for the first two places, the drop in income of three teams from São Paulo is evident: Palmeiras, Santos and Bragantino are in the Z4 of the return. Palmeiras and Bragantino face off this weekend. Bahia is the lantern of this second half of the championship.
The only team that still seems to face Atlético-MG’s dominance in the competition, Flamengo has only the seventh performance in this early return, with 53% success. Although they won one point more than Fluminense, they played three more, which puts them with a lower performance than their rivals. The table shows the growth of Internacional, Athletico-PR and Corinthians in the most recent rounds of the Brazilian Championship.
Classification based on the use of points played, with a tie-breaker for average pro and against goals due to the difference in the number of games due to postponements in round #23 — Photo: Espião Estatístico
