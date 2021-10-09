Rger Guedes voted best Brazilian player in September, his first month at Corinthians

In his first month as a Corinthians player, Róger Guedes was elected the best player of September in the Brazilian Championship by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

The award for best player of the month was created at the beginning of the 2020 Brazilian Championship. Until then, no Corinthians player had won the CBF dispute, so Róger Guedes was the first Corinthians player to win.

Announced by Timão on August 27, the 123 shirt has been impressing fans for its performance on the field. In September, there were four games played, three goals scored and one assist given.

In his first game, Guedes scored a free kick against Juventude. Afterwards, he assisted Gabriel Pereira against Atlético Goianiense and scored the two goals that gave Corinthians the victory against Palmeiras.

And do not stop there. Róger Guedes “debuted” in October with the right foot. In a game against Bahia at Neo Química Arena, shirt 123 scored the equalizer, which started the Corinthians reaction in the victory for the 24th round of the Brasileirão.

Thus, the start of the striker’s trajectory at Corinthians is excellent. In six games played, there are four goals scored and one assist produced, in addition to not having lost any game.

See the video released by Brasileirão

Amen, amen, amen! 🙌 He came with everything, played a lot, fell in the favor of Fiel and deservedly was elected the #CraqueAssaí of September. Speed, aim, race and daring. Ingredients by Roger Guedes, another madman of the bunch. Go, @Corinthians! pic.twitter.com/e9n5i45foH — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) October 8, 2021

