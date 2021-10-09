Rico talks with Gui Araujo about Victor and Solange

Rico Melquiades, farmer of the week in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), decided to expose Gui Araujo during a general discussion that began with Dayane Mello detonating Victor Pecoraro’s posture in the fight with the comedian last night.

The pawns criticized Rico’s behavior and Bill joined in: “He humiliates everyone.” At that moment, Rico got up and recounted conversations he had with Anitta’s ex-boyfriend about his colleagues before the assignment:

It was you who ordered him to be put on the cow because he said straight away that his spine hurt, you said: ‘Ricardo, put the people in pain’, he said that Sol was in pain. Tell me to do things and you don’t, right? He’s the one who induced me to put you to work. He lives in modesty here. You’re not a man because you talk things from behind and don’t talk to his face. Rich Melquiades

“I still said, I’m not like you, no, I talk straight to them,” countered Bill. “I already know, don’t worry,” commented Solange

“I’m the one who’s bad because I come and talk, but nobody here has the courage to talk. Then I’m the one who’s no good in this house,” said Rico.