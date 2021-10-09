Risks of Heart Problems Change Teen Vaccination – News

Some countries have completely stopped immunizing adolescents or are using only one dose of vaccines against the Covid-19 produced from RNA after reports of possible rare cardiovascular side effects. The two pharmaceutical companies that use this method are Pfizer, whose vaccine is applied in Brazil, and Moderna.

Europe’s drug regulatory agency said in July that it had found a possible link between a very rare inflammatory heart disease and anti-Covid-19 mRNA vaccines.

The possible effects found are myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, an inflammation of the membrane that externally surrounds the heart. Researchers concluded that the risks increase from the second dose and that the possibility of the problem appearing is much greater in men than in women.

However, according to research done by the CDC (United States Center for Disease Control), for every 500,000 boys between 12 and 17 years of age vaccinated in the United States, immunizers would cause at most 70 cases of myocarditis, but would prevent 5,700 infections, 215 hospitalizations and two deaths for Covid. Studies have also shown that the risk of heart problems after infection with Sars-CoV-2 and its variants is much higher than after vaccination.

The WHO (World Health Organization), as well as the CDC and the European agency, continue to state that the benefits of immunization agents in preventing Covid-19 are greater than the risks.

Below, see how the situation is in some countries that have decided to change the vaccination schedule for young people between 12 and 17 years old:

Canada

The Public Health Agency of Canada said the data suggested that reported cases of rare cardiac inflammation arose more after Moderna’s vaccine was applied compared to Pfizer’s.

Denmark and Sweden

Denmark and Sweden stopped applying the Moderna vaccine to younger groups, citing data from an as-yet-unpublished Nordic study.

The Swedish health agency said it would take a break from using the vaccine in people born from 1991 onwards, as data pointed to an increase in myocarditis and pericarditis among young people and young adults who were vaccinated.

Denmark said that although Pfizer’s vaccine was the main option for immunizing young people between 12 and 17 years old, it decided to stop administering Moderna vaccine to those under 18 years old according to a “precautionary principle”.

Finland

Finland stopped using the Moderna vaccine in younger people and said it would give the Pfizer vaccine to men born from 1991 onwards.

Hong Kong

A panel of health experts advising the Hong Kong government in September recommended that 12- to 17-year-olds receive just one dose of BioNTech’s vaccine, after reports of inflammation of the heart as a side effect.

Norway

Norway is administering a dose of Pfizer’s vaccine to children aged 12 to 15 years.

United Kingdom

Britain is vaccinating all 12 to 15 year olds with a first dose of Pfizer. The second wouldn’t be offered to the age group until at least spring, when there may be more world data.

