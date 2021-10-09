Roger Guedes is elected Brazil’s September ace

Striker Roger Guedes was elected the star of the month of September in the Brazilian Championship. The owner of the Corinthians 123 shirt played four matches during the period, scored three goals, provided an assist and helped his team approach the qualifying zone for next year’s Copa Libertadores group stage.

The announcement of #CraqueAssai was made today (8) by the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) in the accounts of the Campeonato Brasileiro on social networks. According to the organization, the choice of the Corinthians striker was made by journalists who follow the competition.

“The goals against Palmeiras had a special flavor. Goals in derby are different, they have a better taste. Beating Palmeiras was very good for us, we had already played a few games and helped us to win the three points,” said Roger Guedes to remember the triumph, 2-1, in the Derby disputed at the Neo Química Arena.

In addition to the trophy for best player of the month, the Corinthians player won the right to choose a charity institution to receive ten tons funded by Assaí Atacadista, sponsor of the Brazilian Championship. The athlete sponsored the Move Institute, located in Itaquera, which works with food donations, toys and other types of support for the community in the East Zone of São Paulo.