Romário reveals the “craziest” crowd he played against in Brazil

Credit: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

As he accumulated a great deal of experience in football, Romário had to deal with fanatical fans of big clubs. Thus, on national soil, Vasco’s idol revealed that Corinthians was the team that always caused the most pressure from the stands. In South America, Baixinho mentioned that River Plate’s fans always took his toll.

“Corinthians…is (the hardest to play against). I played against it, it’s crazy, the guys are f… Outside Brazil, that crowd from River Plate, what a boring crowd there, p…, the guys are boring for c…, they were disturbed all the time”

“More (annoying) than Boca’s, at least against me. The time I played there they took my toes for 90 minutes“, he told the channel “Cara a Tapa“.

As he was used to having a much talked about off-field life, Romário defended Neymar from the persecutions that the PSG star suffers from. Thus, the four-time world champion stated that only the attacker’s field performance needs to be charged.

“People are concerned about what they do beyond their profession. Today, Neymar is not playing well, everyone has their phase. But they are worried if he goes to a party, if he catches that woman… No f.. Give me a break!“he stated.

