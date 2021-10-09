Round 6 | All series values ​​converted to reais

All about Round 6, the original South Korean series from Netflix, is about money. Even at the beginning of the plot, we see the protagonist suffering from lack of money, until he receives the proposal to sacrifice his own life to become a billionaire and never have this problem again. So, we see some values ​​being shown throughout the episodes, but all in the country’s currency, of course. If you were curious to know how much these amounts cost in reais, Netflix Brasil made the conversion and revealed the values.

According to the service, the total prize for the game would be R$ 208.845,119.58, which would make the Brazilian player “only” a millionaire; and if all 456 participants shared the prize, the value would reach R$ 457,993.68 for each one. Cho Sang-Woo (Park Hae Soo), one of the standout characters from Round 6, decided to enter the game by owing an amount that, in our currency, reaches approximately R$ 27.5 million. In fact, it is a hopeless value to owe. The protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) owed much less, but still high: the equivalent of R$ 732,789.89.

Image: Disclosure/Netflix

Before joining the game, Gi-hun wins a horse racing bet and earns R$20,609.72 in cash. The amount doesn’t come close to the final prize in the “squid game”, but it’s already a good size, isn’t it? Before the games even officially start, Gi-hun plays a very painful game with the recruiter, and every time he loses, he owes him more money. He can pay that amount, however, by getting slapped in the face. In total, the character managed to shoot down around R$ 457.99 in tapas. In addition, the amount that Seong Gi-chun is always asking for in the series reaches a total of R$ 45.80.

Round 6 premiered on Netflix in September and is close to becoming the streaming platform’s most-watched original series. The plot was not created with a second season in mind, but the popularity is already making the series creator consider seeking help for a possible sequel.

Source: Netflix Brazil