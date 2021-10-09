RS warns of acute diarrheal disease outbreak in 25 municipalities | Rio Grande do Sul

The State Department of Health (SES) issued an outbreak alert of acute diarrheal disease (ADD) after 25 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul registered cases. There are at least 2,000 people infected since the end of August this year.

According to epidemiologists, the disease, typical of underdeveloped countries, affects more children under 5 years old. Daycare and school environments are the most common locations for these types of outbreaks.

Symptoms include diarrhea that may or may not be accompanied by abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and fever. It can lead to severe malnutrition and dehydration and, if left untreated, leads to death, which is why medical attention should be sought as soon as the first symptoms appear.

“The contamination is usually by water and, in some cases, by food. It is a serious disease that requires immediate medical care.. There is an estimate that around 2 million people in the world die from it”, explains the epidemiologist and professor at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, Paulo Petry.

Report points out two bacteria, but the cause of an outbreak of infection in Santa Maria is still being investigated

In the epidemiological alert of the State Center for Health Surveillance (Cevs), it appears that the suspicion is that the contamination is associated with the ingestion of water.

Cevs advises the population to consume water only from safe sources that have a chlorine disinfection process or other technology. It also signals that it is important to clean water tanks regularly.

“These types of occurrences reinforce these preventive measures in relation to water, which must occur permanently throughout the population, regardless of the occurrence or not of these outbreaks”, comments the health specialist at the Center for Water and Food Transmission Diseases at the Cevs, Lilian Borges Teixeira.

The cases are still under investigation. The investigation and control measures are made by the municipalities, Regional Health Coordinations (CRS) and Cevs. Clinical samples from people with symptoms were sent to the State Central Laboratory (Lacen) in Porto Alegre. Water samples have also been collected in some of these municipalities, which are awaiting results from Fiocruz, in Rio de Janeiro.

“These outbreaks are localized. That’s why it’s called an outbreak. It originates in a circumscription. It is determined in one location. Now, Sanitary Surveillance has to identify the source,” says Petry.

Cities with outbreaks under investigation

Barra Funda – 26 cases

Bento Gonçalves – 394 cases

Carlos Barbosa – outbreaks identified (without information on the number of cases)

Caxias do Sul – outbreaks identified (without information on the number of cases)

Colorado – 19 cases

Two Brothers – more than 200 cases

Esteio – 144 cases

Garibaldi – identified outbreaks (without information on the number of cases)

Horizontina – 69 cases

Lavras do Sul – 174 cases

Mato Leitão – 50 cases

Monte Belo do Sul – outbreaks identified (without information on the number of cases)

Morro Reuter – about 20 cases

Pinto Bandeira – identified outbreaks (without information on the number of cases)

Porto Alegre – 3 cases

Marine Saldanha – 228 cases

Santa Cruz do Sul – 374 cases

Santa Maria – identified outbreaks (without information on the number of cases)

Santana do Livramento – 214 cases

Santa Rosa – 28 cases

Holy Christ – 14 cases

São Marcos – identified outbreaks (without information on the number of cases)

Sarandi – 49 cases

Tucunduva – 33 cases

Recommendations to the population