Russian actress and director begin shooting film in space; watch VIDEO | Movie theater

The Russian adventure to record the first film in space history gained new images. See the VIDEO above.

Actress Yulia Peresild and filmmaker Klim Shipenko departed aboard the Soyuz rocket on Tuesday (5) and are expected to stay for 12 days shooting the feature film, which is tentatively titled “The Challenge”.

Anton Shkaplerov, a veteran astronaut on three space missions, accompanies the Russian duo on their journey. The rocket departed from the Baikonur base in Kazakhstan and arrived at the International Space Station on Tuesday.

The team plans to film story segments about a surgeon summoned to run to the space station to save a crew member suffering from a heart condition.

Speaking at a press conference at the Russian launch facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, Peresild acknowledged that training for the mission was tiring but described it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“It’s a miracle, an incredible chance,” she said, according to the Associated Press news agency.

“We work hard and are very tired, although we are still in a good mood and smiling,” confided the 37-year-old actress.

“It was psychologically, physically and morally difficult. But I think once we reach the goal, all this won’t seem so difficult and we’ll remember it with a smile.”

Peresild said it was difficult for her to adapt to the strict discipline and rigorous demands placed on her during training.

“Here in Baikonur, we made friends with everyone and everyone warmed up,” she said. “But it was very difficult at first, when you didn’t have much choice: go, run, go faster, wait, keep going. It wasn’t easy for us and it was quite unexpected, but we’ve been there. ”

For the actress, the most challenging part of the preparation was learning about the design and handling of the spacecraft.

“It wasn’t easy for me, to be honest,” she said. “For the first two weeks, I learned until 4 am every night. There are so many acronyms, and if you don’t learn them all, you won’t understand anything later.”

Filmmaker Klim Shipenko made several successful films in Russia, such as “Serf”, “Salyut-7” and “Text”.

