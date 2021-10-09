Sainz regrets punishment in Turkey and admits that recovery is “unlikely”







Carlos Sainz took 12th position in TL2 Photo: Ferrari / Grand Prix

F1 IN TURKEY: HAMILTON LEADS FREE WORKOUTS, EXCHANGES ENGINE PARTS AND LOSES 10 POSITIONS | Briefing

Due to a complete replacement for his fourth engine, Carlos Sainz Jr. was punished and will start from the back of the grid at the Turkish GP. And, after seeing Charles Leclerc with a good pace in free practice this Friday (8), taking second place in TL2 just 0s166 behind Lewis Hamilton, the Spaniard regretted not being close to his teammate.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Taking only 12th place in the second session, the Madrid driver does not see himself fighting for a good position in the standings or a possible podium on Sunday. According to him, the paths for a recovery race, even if the track is more adherent, will be very difficult at Istanbul Park.

“I see how Charles is driving on low fuel, and you see he could fight for a podium. That puts me down a little, the fact that I won’t be there on Saturday to fight in qualifying, nor in the race. Sunday, unless I make a big comeback, which is pretty unlikely,” Sainz said.

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! .

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram!

Carlos Sainz has a penalty to take and will start from the back of the grid in Turkey (Photo: Ferrari)

“I just feel a little down because I wish I could be there with him fighting for better positions, enjoying the pace of the car,” he added.

Although the owner of the #55 car has enjoyed Leclerc’s pace from a distance, the Monegasque is not thrilled with what was presented in practice. When it comes to the sequel to the weekend at Istanbul Park, he prefers to keep his feet on the ground and warns: Ferrari shouldn’t get carried away.

“The feeling was good all day, but again, we shouldn’t get carried away. I still think the front teams have more to show,” said the driver in an interview on the Formula 1 official website.

“It looks good even with a full tank. Everything looks good so far. But then again, it’s only Friday, and for now I want to stay focused and keep working as much as possible to try to make the best tuning of the car and have a perfect classification tomorrow “he concluded.

Formula 1 picks up speed again at Istanbul Park this Saturday. Free practice 3 will start at 6am (Brasilia, GMT-3) while the classification is scheduled for 9am. O BIG PRIZE follows everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.

NORRIS BRINGS KEY TALK ABOUT PSYCHOLOGICAL PREPARATION IN F1 | GP at 10