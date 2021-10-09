Sam Alves, winner of ‘The Voice Brasil’, talks about pause in music

Sam Alves arrived at ‘The Voice Brasil 2’, won over everyone and left the program as the big winner. However, shortly thereafter, the artist announced a career break and stepped away from the spotlight. Now, years later, the singer remembers the moment he made the decision.

In an interview with GShow, the native of Ceará says that he still receives affection from fans. ‘I still receive messages from fans, I meet people on the street who take the time to talk about how I impacted their lives… This is one of the things I’m most grateful for’, he celebrates.

Since the program, Sam has released two albums and toured Brazil, in addition to having faced a move abroad with her boyfriend, Leo Moreira, with whom he has been with for five years. ‘We moved to New York, where we currently live, and I announced a break in my career in 2018 to focus on personal life, building my life in the US, family and mental health. We have to have a balance in everything we do. (…) That doesn’t mean I stopped with music, I’m just planning the next steps’, he says.

New phase

Currently, Sam is working on promoting his new song, ‘Intention’, alongside singer Duda. ‘My plan now is to let things flow. I set up a studio here at home, where I have a lot of freedom to focus on the music production part, something I hadn’t focused on; I’ve been writing new songs, new sounds, and inspirations that can influence projects for the future’, he explains.

And all changes did well! ‘Nowadays I’ve learned to live more for myself. For my joy, happiness, my decisions are more thinking about what I like. This is for the personal part and for the music’, he says, finally.