Sampaio Corrêa vs Vasco: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series b

Sampaio Corrêa and Vasco will do this Saturday, at 9 pm, at Castelão, in São Luís, a duel between clubs that have recently reversed their position. The team from Maranhão attended for a long time the top of the Serie B table, but a negative sequence kept it from the fight for access. The team from São Januário, in turn, seemed far from the G-4, but an unbeaten series of five games brought them closer to the front.

After losing breath in the table in the search for access, the goal now spoken within Sampaio CorrÊa is to reach the “magic 45 points” as soon as possible to ensure permanence.

Vasco lives its best moment within the Series. For the first time, he scored three straight wins and has been playing well since the arrival of coach Fernando Diniz and midfielder Nenê. The distance to the G-4, which was ten points, is currently five. And, in case of victory this Saturday, it could drop to two. The club is sixth with 43 points.

Sampaio Corrêa – coach: Felipe Surian

The trend is that Sampaio has four changes compared to the last game. In defense, Joécio, suspended, must be replaced by Alan Godói, who even comes back from suspension. Another change in the sector is the entry of Luís Gustavo on the right side, as Watson felt a muscle injury during training. There is also the possibility of Kanu being cast in place of Paulo Sérgio.

In midfield, the return of Eloir, who was suspended, is considered natural, just in place of Romarinho, who has already been dismissed by the club. In attack, Pimentinha should return to the title after recovering from a sprained knee and Jean Silva should stay only as an option.

Probable lineup: Luís Daniel; Luís Gustavo, Alan Godói, Paulo Sérgio (Kanu) and Alyson; Betinho, Ferreira, Eloir and Léo Artur; Pepper and Ciel.

who is out: Joécio and Mauro Silva (injured)

hanging: Nilson Júnior, Jean Silva, Luis Gustavo and Watson.

Vasco – coach Fernando Diniz

Fernando Diniz will send the team that started the second half of the 2-1 victory over Confiança, won last Sunday, in Sergipe. Gabriel Pec won a spot in the starting lineup, Zeca returns to the right flank, and Léo Matos goes to the bench. Riquelme follows on the left.

Andrey and Léo Jabá, still in transition, continue to be embezzled. Sarrafiore, who suffered a serious cruciate ligament injury in his left knee, is out of Serie B 2021.

Probable lineup: Vanderlei, Zeca, Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castan and Riquelme; Bruno Gomes, Marquinhos Gabriel and Nenê; Gabriel Pec, Morato and Cano.

who is out: Sarrifiore (DM); Andrey (in transition) and Léo Jabá (transition).

hanging: Vanderlei, Leandro Castan, Ricardo Graça, Bruno Gomes, Nenê and Fernando Diniz

