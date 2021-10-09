Sampaio Corrêa x Vasco: where to watch, lineups and what to expect from the game – 10/08/2021

Sampaio Corrêa and Vasco face off this Saturday (9), at 9 pm (Brasilia time), at Castelão stadium, in São Luís (MA), for the 29th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. Both teams are looking to get closer to the G-4 of the competition. The duel will have fans and the tendency is for the majority to be vascaínos.

where to watch

The match will have exclusive transmission of the Premiere. O UOL Score also follows the duel in real time.

Probable escalations

Sampaio Correa: Luiz Daniel, Luís Gustavo, Alan Godói, Paulo Sérgio and Alyson; Ferreira and Betinho; Pimentinha, Eloir and Léo Artur; Civil Technician: Felipe Surian.

Vasco: Vanderlei, Zeca, Leandro Castan, Ricardo Graça and Riquelme; Bruno Gomes, Marquinhos Gabriel and Nenê; GabrielPec, Morato and Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz.

Embezzlement

Sampaio Correa: Watson (injured) and Joécio (suspended)

Vasco: Andrey, Michel and Léo Jabá (injured); Miranda (suspended by Conmebol indefinitely)

Arbitration

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

Assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Candido das Flores (RN)

VAR: Heber Roberto Lopes (SC)

latest games

Sampaio Corrêa is coming off a 3-1 defeat, away from home, against Londrina. Vasco has three consecutive victories, the last one over Confiança, by 2-1, in Aracaju (SE).