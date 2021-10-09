Samsung starts sales of Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G in Brazil; see the prices

Samsung announced this Friday morning (08) the beginning of availability of models Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, devices that belong to the new generation of South Korean folding and that were officially announced during the event Galaxy Unpacked that happened in the month of August. The newly launched hit the global market with some improvements compared to their predecessors, especially in technical specifications, being equipped with the Snapdragon 888 processor, GPU Adreno 660 and 12GB or 8GB of RAM in Fold and Flip versions, respectively.





Samsung

07 Oct



Samsung

07 Oct

Both are focused on productivity and stand out from the other lines of the brand due to the flexible construction, allowing the user to have at their disposal a 7.6-inch display on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, a feature that can be used to enhance the experience in mode One UI’s multitasking, if differentiated from the Flip variant by having S Pen support. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, boasts an elegant and modern design, having a 6.7-inch main screen and a 1.9-inch secondary screen, both of which are of the AMOLED type. This version can be partially folded vertically and increases the possibility of using the phone.

Users who wish to invest in these devices can hire ‘Samsung Semper Novo’, a program that allows them to annually receive the latest top-of-the-line brands by paying a monthly subscription starting at R$ 299.

The new Galaxy Z line offers the latest in the foldable smartphone category across the market. Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and offer more durability and resistance, including water resistance. Whether for productivity or style, these are amazing devices that allow innovative ways to interact with smartphones” Renato Citrini

Senior Product Manager for Samsung Brazil Mobile Devices Division.

Datasheet – Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform

12 GB of RAM memory

256 or 512 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage

Side biometric reader

Support for S Pen

Front camera under 4 MP screen (f/1.8)

10 MP cover camera (f/2.2)

Triple set of rear cameras: 12 MP main sensor (f/1.8, OIS) 12 MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2) 12 MP telephoto sensor (f/2.4, OIS), with 2x optical and 10x digital zoom

Dimensions: 128.1 x 158.2 x 6.4 mm (open) or 67.1 x 158.2 x 16-14.4 mm (folded)

Weight: 271 grams

4400 mAh battery

Android 11 as an operating system, under the One UI interface

Datasheet – Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Main Screen (FHD+ and 120 Hz) 1.9 inch Super AMOLED secondary screen

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform

8 GB of RAM memory

128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 Internal Storage

Side biometric reader

10 MP front camera (f/2.4)

Dual set of rear cameras: 12 MP main sensor (f/1.8, OIS) 12 MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2)

Dimensions: 72.2 x 166.0 x 6.9 mm (open) or 72.2 x 86.4 x 17.1-15.9 mm (folded)

Weight: 183 grams

3,300 mAh battery

Android 11 as an operating system, under the One UI interface

Availability and price

Both arrive on the Brazilian market this Friday, being possible to acquire them in versions that vary between 256 GB or 512 GB in the Galaxy Fold 3 5G model or 128 GB and 256 GB in the Flip 3 5G version. The company points out that customers who purchase one of these two devices until Sunday (10) will receive a Galaxy Watch 4, a smart watch that can be used connected to smartphones.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (12GB/256GB): BRL 12,799;

(12GB/256GB): BRL 12,799; Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (12 GB/512 GB): BRL 13,799;

(12 GB/512 GB): BRL 13,799; Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (8GB/128GB): $6,999;

(8GB/128GB): $6,999; Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (8GB/256GB: BRL 7,499.

See our Hands-on

What did you think of the new generation of Samsung folding? Do you want to invest in some model? Tell us, comment!